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Cole Allen identified as suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Allen has been charged with two violent crimes, and more charges are expected

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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TRUMP: I 'fought like hell' to stay at WHCD Video

TRUMP: I 'fought like hell' to stay at WHCD

President Donald Trump tells reporters he 'fought like hell' to resume the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after the emergency evacuation.

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The man accused of opening fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Dinner has been identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. 

During a press conference late Saturday night, authorities said that Allen rushed a Secret Service checkpoint armed with multiple weapons during the event. 

Suspect lays on ground in WHCD shooting incident

A suspect lies face down on the floor as law enforcement officers detain him following a security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told reporters at the press conference that Allen has been charged with two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Pirro said that more charges are expected. 

Allen was not struck by gunfire, Secret Service said, but was apprehended and taken to a local hospital, too. 

President Donald Trump was whisked away from the venue by Secret Service along with First Lady Melania Trump and other high-level cabinet officials. A Secret Service officer was struck by a bullet in his ballistic vest, and was taken to a local hospital. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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