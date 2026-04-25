Cole Allen identified as suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

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The man accused of opening fire at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the White House Correspondents' Dinner has been identified as Cole Allen, 31, of Torrance, California.

During a press conference late Saturday night, authorities said that Allen rushed a Secret Service checkpoint armed with multiple weapons during the event.

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told reporters at the press conference that Allen has been charged with two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Pirro said that more charges are expected.

Allen was not struck by gunfire, Secret Service said, but was apprehended and taken to a local hospital, too.

President Donald Trump was whisked away from the venue by Secret Service along with First Lady Melania Trump and other high-level cabinet officials. A Secret Service officer was struck by a bullet in his ballistic vest, and was taken to a local hospital.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.