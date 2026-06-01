Police hunt suspect after recent business school graduate killed in downtown shooting

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A bright young man who recently graduated from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business Indianapolis had his life cut short when he was murdered Thursday.

Brett Scrogham, 23, is the victim of the crime. He planned to join his family for an Indianapolis Indians baseball game downtown last week when he parked his car inside a public garage, according to WXIN.

Witnesses heard a gunshot and saw a man running from the garage. Police then found a wounded Scrogham.

He died from his injuries Saturday, police said.

Indianapolis authorities have not issued a formal description of the suspect, but said in a statement to Fox News Digital that they are "making meaningful progress in this investigation."

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Scrogham was honored as a top 100 undergraduate student by Indiana University Indianapolis last year, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

"Honored to be recognized among such great peers! I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by so much experience and knowledge at the Kelley School of Business, and I look forward to the opportunities IUI continues to offer!" he said on the platform.

According to his LinkedIn page, he was a development analyst at a commercial real-estate firm.

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"He was extremely intelligent," a friend of Scrogham's who knew him through college and their faith lives told Fox News Digital. "I figured he'd be running a company in a couple of years. He seemed to know everyone, [was] friends with everyone."

The last time Stewart saw Scrogham was at his recent wedding.

"He could've been on 'Dancing With the Stars,'" Stewart said. "The way he knew how to swing dance was crazy. The latter half of the wedding he stole the show."

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"He was really smart, really into his faith," Stewart continued. "Just incredible that he would be the one, of all people, to be a victim of senseless violence."

Meanwhile, violent crime in Indianapolis has become a hotly-debated issue.

"Today, I am saddened to learn of the passing of the victim of last week’s random act of violence. My prayers are with the family of this young man and all who knew him," said the city's Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett in a statement on X. "Violence anywhere in our community is unacceptable — especially when it claims the life of an innocent person simply enjoying the amenities that make our city great."

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He praised the work of local authorities and said detectives will "continue to work diligently to hold the perpetrators of this crime accountable and will not rest until a suspect is in custody."

Hogsett urged the community to come together to share information to help the investigation.