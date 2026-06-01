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Crime

Teen athlete arrested, three horses pulled from competition after alleged overnight barn attack

The three horses suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were unable to compete in the NBHA Super Show

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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A teenage competitor has been arrested after allegedly stabbing three horses at a barrel racing event at a Nevada hotel over the weekend. 

Authorities with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call reporting a horse had been injured at a barn near the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police said in a press release. 

Upon arriving on scene, authorities found three horses that had "​​been intentionally injured with a sharp object," the department said. 

The LVMPD Animal Cruelty Section was subsequently notified and dispatched to the barn, leading detectives to identify the teenage girl as a possible suspect in the alleged stabbings.

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A horse partakes in barrel racing

A teenage competitor was arrested after allegedly stabbing three horses ahead of a barrel racing event at the 2026 NBHA Professional's Choice Las Vegas Super Show in Nevada on May 30, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (iStock)

Investigators revealed she had access to the barn the horses were being kept in, and that they believe "she may have used a knife to inflict multiple injuries to the horses." 

While the injuries to the three horses are not life-threatening, the animals were unable to compete in the 2026 National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Professional's Choice Las Vegas Super Show, which was held at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center over the weekend.

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A horse partakes in barrel racing

Three horses sustained non-life-threatening injuries and could not compete in the barrel racing event at the 2026 NBHA Professional's Choice Las Vegas Super Show in Nevada on May 30, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (iStock)

Following the discovery of the alleged stabbings, the teenager was located at a nearby hotel and taken into custody, police said.

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She was later transported to the Clark County Juvenile Hall and charged with 12 counts of willful or malicious killing, maiming or torturing an animal and three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property valued at more than $5,000, police said.

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An aerial view of the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

An aerial view shows the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Her identity has not been released by authorities due to her age. 

In a statement posted to social media, the NBHA said it "experienced an isolated incident" early Saturday, "involving the mistreatment of a limited number of equine athletes by an event competitor."

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"This situation was addressed immediately in coordination with the National Barrel Horse Association, the South Point Hotel and Security, Metro Police, and all appropriate parties," the organization added. "The individual involved has been removed and placed in the care of authorities, and there is no ongoing threat of any kind."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, NBHA and South Point Hotel Casino & Spa for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.

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