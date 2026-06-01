Kash Patel touts FBI 'full-throttle mission' after Operation Spring Cleaning yields 615 indictments/complaints

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A nationwide FBI operation to combat gang-related threats resulted in the seizure of hundreds of weapons and drugs, as well as 615 criminal indictments, as authorities prepare for the summer season, when some violent and property crimes have historically shown seasonal increases.

Operation Spring Cleaning was a three-month law enforcement surge conducted by federal and local agencies. It targeted violent offenders, drug traffickers, armed felons, and fugitives accused of spreading deadly drugs, driving gun violence, and increasing crime across district and state lines, the Justice Department said Monday.

"Operation Spring Cleaning is the latest success story in this FBI’s full-throttle mission to surge resources all across the country, crushing violent crime and saving American lives," FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. "Whether it’s Summer Heat, Viper, Grayskull, Spring Cleaning, or others, these are the ops that have delivered the most prolific run of crime reduction in United States history."

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"These surges truly save lives, and I couldn’t be prouder of our agents and partners who executed them," he added.

Overall, the operation netted 1,139 arrests, 984 firearm seizures, and 615 criminal indictments, according to an FBI document reviewed by Fox News Digital. The FBI document also said the operation included 1,474 joint operations and 586 search warrants. Law enforcement also confiscated, 509 kilograms of cocaine, 48 kilograms of fentanyl, according to the document. Authorities also seized 698 pounds of methamphetamine, 567 pounds of marijuana, 7.4 kilograms of crack cocaine, 38 kilograms of heroin and 13,260 MDMA pills, widely known as "ecstasy" or "molly," the Justice Department said.

The operation also supports the Justice Department’s broader efforts under Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative to repel illegal immigration and eliminate drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), authorities said.

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"The FBI's Operation Spring Cleaning is yet another example of our commitment to rooting out crime and delivering results the American public deserves," said FBI Deputy Director Chris Raia. "Along with our partners, we're protecting our communities, reducing crime stats nationwide, and producing record numbers of arrests and seizures. We remain focused on carrying out our mission to crush violent crime and defend the homeland, and we've only just begun."

Operations were conducted across the country, including in Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Philadelphia; and Sacramento, Calif. In Dallas, authorities seized $20,000 worth of jewelry and a Mercedes-Benz, in addition to drugs and guns.

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"People willing to commit violent crimes don’t care about city and county lines," said Reid Davis, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Charlotte office.

Monday's announcement came days after the FBI announced the results of Operation Soteria Shield, a sweeping joint takedown between the FBI and Texas authorities. That recent operation resulted in more than 276 arrests for suspected child exploitation and the rescue of 89 children, authorities said Friday.