Stormy weather forecast for Plains, cooler temperatures to move into Northeast

Northwest is forecast to see some higher elevation snow

Summertime heat is hanging on across the Plains with temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above average in some areas.  

COLD FRONTS PUSHING ACROSS US, BUT PLAINS FACING ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

Late week rainfall for the U.S.

Late week rainfall for the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

A cold front moving into the region midweek will bring temperatures down and the chance of showers and thunderstorms. 

Cooler air and higher elevation snow are forecast for the Northwest.

Higher elevation snow over the Northwest

Higher elevation snow over the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

The Northeast will see showers and thunderstorms move in on Tuesday.  

HURRICANE SAM NEARS MAJOR STATUS

Forecast temperatures for the Northeast

Forecast temperatures for the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Cooler, drier air will settle in, bringing fall weather to the area. 

Hurricane Sam over the Atlantic

Hurricane Sam over the Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Hurricane Sam will not be a threat to the U.S., but Bermuda will need to keep an eye on the storm this weekend. 

