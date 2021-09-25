Hurricane Sam nears major status

Hurricane Sam was expected to strengthen into a major storm on Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Sam was located over the Atlantic Ocean approximately 1,150 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The storm was moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph with slower movement to the west-northwest forecast over the weekend ahead of a turn to the northwest on Monday.

Sam's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts and hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center.

Tropical-storm-force winds from the Category 2 hurricane extend outward up to 60 miles.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Although the agency noted that Sam is a "small hurricane," additional strengthening is forecast to take place.

Sam is the 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the fourth named storm to form in less than a week.

Subtropical storm Teresa formed Friday north of Bermuda and was weakening and projected to dissipate on Sunday.

Forecasters said Teresa was located about 150 miles north-northwest of Bermuda on Saturday morning and will likely be the ninth "shortie" of the hurricane season.

A shortie refers to a system that is short-lived and relatively weak.

The NHC said the storm was moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph.

Its maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts and winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

"Teresa is expected to become a remnant by tonight and dissipate on Sunday," the agency wrote.

