Wave of alleged migrant murders ignites fury across US as officials warn of more carnage, crackdown needed

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A string of killings across the United States involving suspects in the country illegally is fueling renewed outrage from lawmakers and immigration officials, who warn the violence is not an isolated trend but the result of systemic enforcement failures.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told Fox News Digital the crisis has been building for years, arguing that millions were allowed into the country without proper vetting.

"It will not be the last—it’ll be more," Del Cueto said. "We do not know what their intentions were… and then you have people in this country that are perfectly comfortable with these individuals roaming around the streets."

Republican leaders are now calling for sweeping changes from aggressive deportation efforts to stricter interior enforcement as high-profile cases continue to mount.

Here are five recent cases driving the national debate:

Missouri teen begged for his life in alleged ambush killing

The killing of 15-year-old Miles Young in Missouri has become a flashpoint in the national immigration debate after prosecutors say he was lured into a trap and executed.

Authorities allege suspect Yefry Archaga, 18, chased the teen and shot him as he pleaded, "I just don’t wanna die."

Archaga is being held on a federal immigration detainer and ICE has asked Missouri to "not release this depraved killer from jail into American neighborhoods."

Archaga was first arrested in 2015 as an accompanied minor in Texas, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He was then released into the country under the Obama administration.

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Sen. Eric Schmitt blasted the case as part of a broader pattern.

"We are done sacrificing American sons and daughters at the altar of mass migration… We are going to relentlessly pursue the largest deportation operation in American history."

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Fox News Digital the killing highlights policy failures.

"In a premeditated and heinous act, 15-year-old Miles Young was targeted, lured, and ambushed—his life senselessly taken by someone who should never have been in this country," Harris said. "This heartbreaking tragedy is yet another example of sanctuary city policies’ deadly consequences."

Other Missouri officials echoed the outrage, arguing the killing underscores failures to remove dangerous individuals.

Illegal immigrant accused of killing wife in Dallas as ICE issues detainer

An illegal immigrant is accused of killing his wife in Texas, prompting federal officials to intervene to ensure he is not released.

Francisco Mendez-Marin, 24, is charged with felony homicide after authorities say he slit the throat of his 20-year-old wife, Karla Rangel, during a domestic dispute in Dallas. The couple had been married less than a month.

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Police say Mendez-Marin was found with blood on his clothes and a bloody pocketknife at the scene. Body camera video shows him telling officers, "I didn’t do anything bad" and "I was obligated to do it," according to the arrest affidavit.

DHS officials sharply criticized the case, saying it underscores failures in immigration enforcement.

"This illegal alien should have never been allowed into our country to commit this heinous murder," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

ICE has lodged a detainer requesting local authorities not release Mendez-Marin as the case proceeds.

DHS: Illegal immigrant accused of hammer murder of mother in Florida

Federal officials announced the arrest of Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian national accused of killing a woman at a Fort Myers gas station.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Joachin smashing the victim’s windshield before repeatedly striking her in the head with a hammer in a daytime attack.

DHS said Joachin had a final order of removal but was granted Temporary Protected Status.

"Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life," a DHS spokesperson said, pointing to the suspect’s release into the U.S. despite prior removal orders.

ICE arrests El Salvador murder suspect living in Virginia

ICE agents arrested Marco Tulio Lopez-Romero in Fairfax County, Virginia, an illegal immigrant wanted for murder in El Salvador, according to WJLA.

Authorities say he entered the U.S. illegally in 2016 and had an active foreign arrest warrant for aggravated homicide.

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ICE officials warned that such fugitives can be misclassified as "non-criminal" domestically despite serious allegations abroad.

The case has also intensified scrutiny of sanctuary-style policies in Virginia, where local leaders have limited cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Loyola University student killed as feds step in with new charges

Federal prosecutors charged illegal immigrant Jose Medina-Medina in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman.

Authorities say Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan national released into the U.S. in 2023, shot Gorman as she ran with friends near campus.

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He now faces federal firearm charges in addition to multiple state charges, including murder.

A defense attorney suggested federal prosecutors stepped in because they lacked confidence in the state system.

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"The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will take no chances that this illegal alien perpetrator will be released back into our community," a federal prosecutor said.

Gorman’s family emphasized the human toll of the tragedy.

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"We cannot lose sight of the simple, devastating truth… Sheridan had a life too."

The broader debate

Taken together, these cases are being cited by lawmakers and immigration officials as evidence of deeper systemic issues, particularly failures in vetting, detention, and removal.

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Del Cueto argued that political resistance to enforcement has worsened the problem.

"Anytime you want to do interior enforcement, they cry racism… meanwhile, innocent lives are being lost."

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Lawmakers like Schmitt say the solution is clear: prioritize deportations, expand cooperation between local and federal agencies, and tighten asylum and release policies.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.