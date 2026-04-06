Murder suspect on ICE hold accused of luring teen into death trap where victim’s final plea went unheard

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An 18-year-old murder suspect is being held on an immigration detainer after prosecutors say he helped lure a 15-year-old Missouri boy into a deadly ambush where the teen begged for his life.

Yefry Archaga, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 12 killing of 15-year-old Miles Young in Greene County.

Jail records show Archaga is being held without bond and is subject to a federal immigration hold.

A second suspect, Praize King, 18, is also charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the killing.

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According to court documents obtained by the Springfield Daily Citizen, the attack was premeditated.

Prosecutors allege Archaga "planned and set up a 15-year-old boy to be murdered," luring Young into what he believed was a meetup before ambushing him. Investigators say the victim believed he was meeting a girl, but instead walked into a coordinated setup involving multiple individuals.

Investigators say a juvenile suspect picked up Young after leading him to believe he was meeting a girl, despite warnings that it could be a setup.

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Court documents obtained by KY3 describe how the group had been driving around Springfield discussing the plan before stopping to retrieve a second vehicle. They then allegedly used two cars, including a black Mercedes, to track Young’s location and carry out the ambush.

When the vehicle stopped, Young ran.

A witness told investigators Archaga, allegedly wearing a black ski mask and armed with a "Glock-style" handgun, chased the teen on foot.

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"Defendant ambushed victim, chased victim on foot, and shot victim as victim was stating he wanted to live," the probable cause statement says, according to the Springfield Daily Citizen.

Another witness reported hearing Young fall and cry out, "I just don’t wanna die," followed by gunshots.

Young was struck in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

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Witnesses told investigators they believed Young had been targeted, possibly tied to a prior dispute. He was expected to testify in a 2025 homicide case, according to the documents obtained by the Springfield Daily Citizen.

Authorities allege Archaga fled after the shooting and was arrested March 31 in Webb City following a two-week search. He is scheduled to appear in court April 13.

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At least one additional suspect, believed to be a juvenile, has not been publicly identified.

The killing has left Young’s family and community devastated.

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"Miles was a compassionate, loving, and kind 15-year-old who brought light to everyone around him," his family wrote on a fundraising page. "He was a big brother, a son, a grandson, and a friend… full of life and always showed care for others."

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"No parent should ever have to outlive and bury their child," the statement reads.

As the family mourns, they say they are leaning on community support while detectives continue working to bring justice in the case.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and the U.S. Marshals for comment but did not immediately receive a response.