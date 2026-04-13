Illegal immigrant accused of Easter kidnapping, sex assault in college town; DHS rips second attack in weeks

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Federal authorities are warning Missouri officials not to release an illegal immigrant accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in a quiet college town on Easter Sunday — the second violent crime in the state in just weeks involving a suspect in the country unlawfully.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that Cristian Lopez-Gomez, a Honduran national who entered the U.S. illegally in April 2024 and was released into the country under the Biden administration, is now charged in the attack in Kirksville, home to Truman State University.

Authorities say Lopez-Gomez raped the woman and held her against her will during the holiday weekend. He remains behind bars in the Adair County jail, where ICE has lodged a detainer to keep him from being released.

DHS reinforced that message in a social media post, urging Missouri officials not to release Lopez-Gomez and stressing that cooperation with ICE is key to ensuring suspects like him are not "released back into our communities."

DHS reinforced that message in a statement on Monday, urging Missouri officials not to release Lopez-Gomez, whom it called an "animal" and a "monster." The agency stressed that cooperation with ICE is key to ensuring suspects like him are not "released back into our communities."

"Thankfully, Missouri cooperates with ICE law enforcement," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said. "When state and local law enforcement work with ICE, we can safely remove criminal illegal aliens from our country and put the safety of American citizens first."

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The disturbing case is rattling the college town and fueling broader outrage, coming just weeks after another high-profile attack in Missouri involving an illegal immigrant suspect.

In that March case, 18-year-old Honduran national Yefry Archaga-Elvir is accused of luring 15-year-old Miles Young into a deadly ambush before chasing him down and shooting him as the teen reportedly begged for his life.

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The killing sparked fierce backlash from Republican leaders, who pointed to the suspect’s immigration status as a broader public safety failure.

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"Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of a Missourian killed by an illegal alien," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said, calling for sweeping deportation efforts.

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Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., warned that "dangerous individuals who should not be here remain in our communities," while Rep. Mark Alford added, "Our children should NEVER fear murder on our streets."

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek also weighed in, calling the teen’s death "another Missouri family destroyed" and arguing the crime "never would’ve happened" if the suspect had not been in the country.

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Schmitt went further in a separate statement, blasting what he described as an "invasion" and asking, "Where is the outrage when American sons and daughters are murdered by illegal aliens who have no business in our country?"

The back-to-back cases have intensified concerns among GOP leaders, who say the attacks underscore growing risks tied to illegal immigration and the need for stronger enforcement.

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DHS officials echoed that message, emphasizing that when local law enforcement works with ICE, authorities can remove dangerous individuals and "put the safety of American citizens first."

It was not immediately clear whether the victim in the Easter Sunday attack was a Truman State student. Requests for comment were sent to the university, local police and ICE Midwest.

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Lopez-Gomez is not believed to have a prior criminal history in the U.S., but officials say he entered the country illegally in April 2024 and was released.

Both cases remain under investigation.