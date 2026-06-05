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WATCH: Mackenzie Shirilla’s father calls her ‘a dumb 18-year-old’ while berating police in bodycam video

Newly released video captures Steven Shirilla arriving at the Strongsville Police Department on Nov. 4, 2022

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad erupts at cops in newly surfaced bodycam footage Video

Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad erupts at cops in newly surfaced bodycam footage

An angry Steven Shirilla was seen arriving at the Strongsville Police Department following the November 2022 arrest of his daughter, Mackenzie Shirilla. (Strongsville Police Department)

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Newly released bodycam footage shows Mackenzie Shirilla’s father calling her "a dumb 18-year-old" while berating police and demanding they not question her after her arrest in a crash that killed two people. 

The Ohio murder case for Shirilla, dubbed "hell on wheels," is back in the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s true-crime documentary "The Crash."

Shirilla, now 21, is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life in prison for killing her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, 19, after prosecutors said she deliberately slammed her Toyota Camry into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022.

Bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital captures Shirilla’s father, Steven Shirilla, arriving at the Strongsville Police Department on Nov. 4, 2022, after his daughter was arrested.

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Mackenzie Shirilla standing in police custody after car crash

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, intentionally crashed her car into a wall on July 31, 2022, killing Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. (Strongsville Police Department/A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home | Jardine Funeral Home)

"I need to speak to my daughter," Steven Shirilla is heard telling officers. "You guys aren’t allowed to speak with her at all, that’s from the lawyer. He does not want you guys speaking to her."

"It's unbelievable, I mean she's 18," Steven tells the officer.

When officers told him Mackenzie Shirilla was 18 and could speak for herself, he shot back: "Yeah, but she’s a dumb 18-year-old that just turned 18."

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When his wife, Natalie Shirilla, protested, he added: "All the kids nowadays are dumb."

Steven Shirilla repeatedly insisted police were "not allowed" to question his daughter and said he needed to speak with her so she understood not to say anything to investigators.

As officers left the station's lobby, he yelled, "Don’t ask her any questions!"

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WATCH: Police bodycam captures grim wreck scene after Mackenzie Shirilla crash

Police bodycam captures grim wreck scene after Mackenzie Shirilla crash Video

The body camera video offers a new glimpse at the frantic moments after Shirilla’s arrest. Other body camera video captured the aftermath of the fatal crash, with officers sifting through the annihilated vehicle as they pieced together the case.

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Police records reviewed by Fox News Digital show Strongsville officers responded around 6:15 a.m. on July 31, 2022, after the Camry struck the PLIDCO building at 11792 Alameda Drive in Strongsville.

Mackenzie Shirilla sitting behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry and a portrait of Davion Flanagan

Mackenzie Shirilla sits behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry alongside a photo of Davion Flanagan, one of two men she was convicted of murdering. (Instagram)

Shirilla, then 17, was removed from the driver’s seat and flown to MetroHealth Medical Center. Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead after being mechanically extricated from the wreckage, records show.

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A grand jury presentation reviewed by Fox News Digital said Life360 data showed the vehicle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, while Event Data Recorder information showed the accelerator fully engaged and no service brake applied in the seconds before the devastating crash.

Mackenzie Shirilla sobbing in court during sentencing in Cleveland, Ohio

Mackenzie Shirilla reacts emotionally during her sentencing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland, Ohio, on Aug. 21, 2023. She was found guilty of four counts of murder and other charges related to the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend, Davion Flanagan, in July 2022. (Law&Crime)

A later police request to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the deaths were initially classified as accidental, but investigators believed the evidence showed the crash was "not an accident, but an intentional act."

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Police asked the medical examiner to conduct a secondary review and change the manner of death to homicide.

Mackenzie Shirilla crying and covering her mouth in a courtroom

Mackenzie Shirilla breaks down in sobs in court after being convicted of four counts of murder for intentionally crashing her car into a brick wall, killing her boyfriend and his friend, on Aug. 14, 2023, in Ohio. (WKYC Channel 3/YouTube)

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Prosecutors argued at trial that Shirilla drove into the building to end her toxic relationship with Russo, and that Flanagan was an unintended victim who happened to be in the car. Shirilla's case is back in the limelight after Netflix's new series, "The Crash."

"This was not reckless driving. This was murder. She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death."

— Judge Nancy Margaret Russo

Shirilla has maintained the crash was not intentional. Fox News Digital has reached out to Shirilla's attorneys for comment.

Mackenzie Shirilla posing with wine glass and her arms around Dominic Russo

Ohio teenager Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted Monday of murdering her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend Davion Flanagan by slamming her car into a brick wall while driving 100 mph. (Instagram)

Since the Netflix series, Fox 8 learned that Steve Shirilla will not be returning to his teaching position at Mary Queen of Peace School.

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"Catholic school personnel decisions are the purview of each school in the Diocese of Cleveland. Due to privacy considerations, neither the schools nor the Diocese ordinarily discuss personnel issues publicly," Catholic Diocese of Cleveland told Fox News Digital. "However, we can confirm that Mr. Steve Shirilla will not be returning to Mary Queen of Peace School."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mary Queen of Peace School for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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