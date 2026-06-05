WATCH: Mackenzie Shirilla’s father calls her ‘a dumb 18-year-old’ while berating police in bodycam video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released bodycam footage shows Mackenzie Shirilla’s father calling her "a dumb 18-year-old" while berating police and demanding they not question her after her arrest in a crash that killed two people.

The Ohio murder case for Shirilla, dubbed "hell on wheels," is back in the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s true-crime documentary "The Crash."

Shirilla, now 21, is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life in prison for killing her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, 19, after prosecutors said she deliberately slammed her Toyota Camry into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022.

Bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital captures Shirilla’s father, Steven Shirilla, arriving at the Strongsville Police Department on Nov. 4, 2022, after his daughter was arrested.

FATHER-TO-BE WAKES FROM COMA, TELLS POLICE GIRLFRIEND CRASHED CAR ON PURPOSE BEFORE HE DIES

"I need to speak to my daughter," Steven Shirilla is heard telling officers. "You guys aren’t allowed to speak with her at all, that’s from the lawyer. He does not want you guys speaking to her."

"It's unbelievable, I mean she's 18," Steven tells the officer.

When officers told him Mackenzie Shirilla was 18 and could speak for herself, he shot back: "Yeah, but she’s a dumb 18-year-old that just turned 18."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

When his wife, Natalie Shirilla, protested, he added: "All the kids nowadays are dumb."

Steven Shirilla repeatedly insisted police were "not allowed" to question his daughter and said he needed to speak with her so she understood not to say anything to investigators.

As officers left the station's lobby, he yelled, "Don’t ask her any questions!"

FOX NEWS TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER: BRYAN KOHBERGER'S NEW TARGET, LUIGI MANGIONE'S 'RED FLAGS,' BRIAN WALSHE TRIAL

WATCH: Police bodycam captures grim wreck scene after Mackenzie Shirilla crash

The body camera video offers a new glimpse at the frantic moments after Shirilla’s arrest. Other body camera video captured the aftermath of the fatal crash, with officers sifting through the annihilated vehicle as they pieced together the case.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Police records reviewed by Fox News Digital show Strongsville officers responded around 6:15 a.m. on July 31, 2022, after the Camry struck the PLIDCO building at 11792 Alameda Drive in Strongsville.

Shirilla, then 17, was removed from the driver’s seat and flown to MetroHealth Medical Center. Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead after being mechanically extricated from the wreckage, records show.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

A grand jury presentation reviewed by Fox News Digital said Life360 data showed the vehicle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, while Event Data Recorder information showed the accelerator fully engaged and no service brake applied in the seconds before the devastating crash.

A later police request to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the deaths were initially classified as accidental, but investigators believed the evidence showed the crash was "not an accident, but an intentional act."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police asked the medical examiner to conduct a secondary review and change the manner of death to homicide.

SEND US A TIP HERE

Prosecutors argued at trial that Shirilla drove into the building to end her toxic relationship with Russo, and that Flanagan was an unintended victim who happened to be in the car. Shirilla's case is back in the limelight after Netflix's new series, "The Crash."

"This was not reckless driving. This was murder. She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death." — Judge Nancy Margaret Russo

Shirilla has maintained the crash was not intentional. Fox News Digital has reached out to Shirilla's attorneys for comment.

Since the Netflix series, Fox 8 learned that Steve Shirilla will not be returning to his teaching position at Mary Queen of Peace School.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

"Catholic school personnel decisions are the purview of each school in the Diocese of Cleveland. Due to privacy considerations, neither the schools nor the Diocese ordinarily discuss personnel issues publicly," Catholic Diocese of Cleveland told Fox News Digital. "However, we can confirm that Mr. Steve Shirilla will not be returning to Mary Queen of Peace School."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mary Queen of Peace School for comment.