Illegal immigrant driver charged with DUI after car veers off road, kills two children on bikes: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant, allegedly so intoxicated he could not stand, is accused of driving off a roadway and killing two children riding bikes on a sidewalk, officials said.

Eri Otoniel Roblero-Perez was denied bond Monday on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death. He also faces charges of driving without a license and open container. He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday along Asheville Highway at Brock Street, about three miles west of Spartanburg.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Roblero-Perez was driving a 2016 Honda Accord eastbound when the vehicle veered off the road and struck two boys who were riding bicycles on the sidewalk.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO FLED US AFTER KILLING SARAH ROOT SENTENCED TO 20+ YEARS BEHIND BARS

The victims were identified as 12-year-old Dereon James Robins and 9-year-old Mikhail-Lee Smith, both of Spartanburg.

Both boys later died from their injuries.

Details from Monday’s bond hearing, first reported by WYFF News 4, described the emotional testimony and the defendant’s condition at the scene.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT IN DEATH OF VETERAN TEXAS DEPUTY WHO DIED HELPING OTHERS

Dereon’s mother, Megan, said she was walking behind the children when the car veered toward them.

"I watched him almost hit me, and I then ran to my son while he bled to death," she said.

Family members pleaded with the judge to keep Roblero-Perez behind bars.

"Now I have to bury my own brother… on his own birthday," one of Dereon’s brothers said.

GOT A TIP?

Prosecutors said Roblero-Perez showed clear signs of intoxication — including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol — and was unable to complete a field sobriety test or hold himself upright.

Authorities say the vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed before striking the children.

FOLLOW US ON X

Another passenger was inside the car but fled the scene and has not been located.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Roblero-Perez is in the United States illegally. A judge also noted in court that an immigration detainer has been placed on him.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

The case has sparked outrage online and in the community, with many questioning the circumstances of the crash and calling for accountability.

"Our hearts are heavy as we lift up the families of the two young boys whose lives were tragically taken in South Carolina," Sen. Tim Scott said in a statement. "We are praying for God’s comfort to surround them, and for justice to be swiftly and fully served."

He added that the tragedy reflects broader concerns over border security, saying, "This devastating loss is not an isolated tragedy—it is the direct result of Biden’s open border policies, and innocent Americans are paying the price."

Family and friends said Dereon, who was just days away from his 13th birthday, "brought joy to all those around him," according to a GoFundMe message.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Family members are urging others to think twice before drinking and driving.

"If you decide to drink, stay at home. It is not a driving activity. It’s not fun. It’s not cool," a family member said.

Roblero-Perez is scheduled to appear in court again on June 18. The investigation remains ongoing.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the coroner’s office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the solicitor’s office for comment.