ICE nabs 5 illegal immigrants wanted for murder abroad in New England crackdown

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston announced the arrests of five illegal immigrantsillegal immigrants over the past month who are wanted for murder and other violent crimes in their home countries, including several subjects of Interpol Red Notices.

The agency said in a series of posts on X that ‘‘each illegally entered the United States during the Biden administration's disastrous open border policy.’’

ICE said the migrants were apprehended in New England and are wanted overseas for serious violent offenses, including homicide and attempted homicide.

‘‘ERO Boston has always been—and will continue to be—strongly committed to targeted enforcement actions against the most dangerous criminal aliens, ensuring the safety and security of our New England communities,’’ ICE Boston said.

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The arrests underscore ICE’s focus on detaining foreign nationals accused of serious crimes abroad and highlight ongoing concerns about public safety tied to illegal border crossings.

Officials identified the suspects as Magno Jose Dos Santos, who was arrested on March 22 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and is wanted in Brazil on charges of homicide and attempted homicide tied to a May 12, 2021, incident.

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Bryan Rafael Gomez was arrested on April 4 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for homicide, wanted by authorities in the Dominican Republic. An Interpol Red Notice is an international request to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

Altieris Chaves Paiva was arrested on April 5 in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for homicide, wanted by authorities in Brazil.

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Kele Cristian Alves-Pereira was arrested on March 13 in Everett, Massachusetts, and is wanted in Brazil for murder, with Interpol issuing a Red Notice for her arrest. She has a ‘‘777’’ tattoo on her neck and a teardrop tattoo beneath her eye, an image released by ICE shows.

Danny Granados-Garcia was arrested on March 10 in Waterbury, Connecticut, and is a wanted fugitive in El Salvador, facing an arrest warrant issued Feb. 11, 2026, for aggravated homicide and alleged membership in a terrorist organization.