Virginia man shoots at neighbor who went outside to check on him: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia man was arrested Sunday morning after shooting his neighbor several times, police said.

Scott Jones, 52, was arrested in Stafford County following a brief interaction with his neighbor just before 9 a.m., an interaction that resulted in him shooting the unidentified neighbor "multiple times," Major Shawn Kimmitz said in a statement.

VIRGINIA REPUBLICAN SLAMS 'MIND-CONTROL POISON' INFILTRATING SCHOOLS IN NEW AD

Police said the neighbor asked if Jones was "OK" before Jones fired a handgun at him. The neighbor then retreated into his home, and Jones followed inside.

"Jones followed into the victim’s home, continuing to fire indiscriminately toward the victim. Although there was significant damage to the home from the bullets, the victim and his family were not injured," Kimmitz said.

Jones then ran across the street and attempted to enter another home, but its resident did not answer after they saw Jones was armed, police said.

SPILLED DRINK RESULTED IN TRAGIC DEATH OF VIRGINIA REPORTER, INNOCENT BYSTANDER: POLICE

Law enforcement arrived at the scene moments later, when they saw Jones sitting on the neighbor's porch, they said.

After a short discussion, Jones complied with the officers' request to drop his weapon. He then unexpectedly rushed at the officers, who tased and apprehended him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones was charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the report.

He is being held without bond.