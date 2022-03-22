Spilled drink resulted in tragic death of Virginia reporter, innocent bystander: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spilled drink reportedly sparked the argument that led to a deadly shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, that claimed the life of newspaper reporter Sierra Jenkins.

VIRGINIA REPORTER DISCOVERED DEAD IN SHOOTING WHEN PAPER TRIES TO ASSIGN HER THE STORY



"This is another incident in which conflict resolution did not exist," Police Chief Larry Boone said while addressing the Downtown Norfolk Civic League Monday night, according to WAVY-TV.



Police got the call about the shooting just before 2 a.m. Saturday outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage in the downtown business district. Restaurant manager Rory Schindel said bartenders had announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights at about 1:30 a.m. An argument began outside as people started to leave, and shots rang out soon afterward.