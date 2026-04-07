Violent mob of juveniles swarms streets, attacks officers in wild ‘teen takeover’ caught on video

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Washington, D.C. authorities arrested nearly a dozen juveniles over the weekend in connection with a series of "teen takeovers," in which swarms of youngsters were taken into custody for allegedly brawling in the streets and assaulting police officers.

The incidents began around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when police responded to multiple disturbances within the southwest area of the city, FOX 5 reported.

Investigators said various large groups of teens gathered between the Navy Yard curfew zone and the Wharf, located just blocks away from the designated curfew zones established by authorities for the weekend.

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"They’re coming from Maryland, they’re coming from Virginia, they’re coming from all over just to be disrespectful here in Ward Six, we’re like some ‘Meeting Zone,’" one local resident told FOX 5.

The first fight broke out in the 1300 block of Canal Street, where officers took a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl into custody, the outlet reported.

Just minutes later, a second fight started near First Street and N Street SW, resulting in a 15-year-old boy being arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

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Another large altercation broke out in the same area around 9 p.m., in which multiple juveniles began attacking officers, the outlet reported.

The fight resulted in the arrests of two girls, aged 15 and 16, for allegedly fighting in public.

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Additionally, two 14-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were taken into custody on charges of assaulting a police officer, fighting and resisting arrest, FOX 5 reported.

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Video taken by a bystander in the area shows a mob of juveniles throwing punches on the street, with one group surrounding an officer before scattering in different directions.

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Ultimately, authorities arrested eight teens in connection to the fights over the weekend, according to the outlet.

"The parents need to get more involved, you know," one resident told FOX 5. "Kids are going to be kids, but the parents really, really need to focus on what their children are doing."

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The brawls came as the Department of Parks and Recreation hosted evening events geared toward teens Friday and Saturday, while also enacting five juvenile curfew zones throughout D.C. over the weekend.

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The order reportedly restricts anyone under the age of 18 from gathering in unsanctioned groups of nine or more in public spaces, with a separate citywide curfew being enacted nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

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Currently, the Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 permits authorities to establish curfew zones in high-volume areas to maintain public safety.

Earlier this week, members of the city’s council reportedly opted to revisit emergency legislation that would have extended officials’ authority to impose teen curfews when the law expires next month.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.