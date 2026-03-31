Wild bodycam video shows cops storm chaotic teen ‘takeover’ as businesses trashed: 'They come to fight'

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Chaotic body camera video shows the moment Florida police descended on a viral teen "takeover" event involving hundreds of youngsters wreaking havoc on local businesses.

The incident began after hundreds of teenagers flooded Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Brandon on Saturday, March 21, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

"We’ve watched 200 juveniles just causing chaos and havoc," Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said, according to FOX 13. "That’s unacceptable."

Body camera video shows officers responding to the disorder, in which bins of shoes are seen strewn across the floor as shrieks are heard throughout the indoor park.

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"Can you follow me?" An employee can be heard asking a responding officer. "My director is asking for an officer on the trampolines over here."

Footage shows the employee leading the officer through the packed park before taking an individual into custody.

Once outside the building, officers proceeded to encourage the large group of teenagers to head home as they spilled into the parking lot.

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A group of individuals are also seen in handcuffs and lined up against the hood of a vehicle.

"We probably sent about 40 to 50 units there," Maurer said, according to FOX 13. "It is a resource drain for our community."

Eight teens were taken into custody and charged with trespassing after they allegedly refused to leave the trampoline park after repeated requests from authorities.

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The chaos ultimately forced the business to close early, HCSO said.

The incident was only the latest in a recent uptick of chaotic teen "takeover" events, in which large groups will circulate plans to meet at a public location using social media, FOX 13 reported.

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The events are typically unsanctioned and to the surprise of local law enforcement.

"If they’re going there to cause a disturbance, create a ruckus and create fights," Maurer said. "They have no reasonable reason to be there."

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Twenty teens have already been arrested throughout Brandon in connection with three separate "takeover" events, FOX 13 reported.

Chris Maganias, owner of Astro Skate in Brandon, told the outlet his business has also been targeted by swaths of rowdy youngsters.

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"That crowd does not come to jump at the trampoline park, buy stuff at the mall or skate at the roller ring," Maganias said. "They come to fight."

As a result, Maganias has been forced to install metal detectors and increase security within his business to respond to the violence.

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"You post it, we’re going to make sure we deny admission," Maganias said. "We’re going to clear our parking lots, and we’ll hire extra sheriff’s deputies."

HCSO did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.