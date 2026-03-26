Teen mobs swarm downtown in chaotic takeover—fights erupt, cars targeted before curfew crackdown hits

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A large teen gathering in downtown Chicago descended into chaos Wednesday night—prompting a curfew enforcement order and intensifying the debate over how to stop repeat takeovers in the Loop.

The activity centered on State and Lake streets, where witnesses described crowds of young people running through the area, climbing on vehicles and engaging in fights.

Alderman Brian Hopkins said conditions escalated quickly before officials intervened.

In a post on X, Hopkins said the situation was "out of control" before a curfew enforcement order was issued around 10 p.m. He said the crowd began to thin out within about 40 minutes, calling the response effective.

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Chicago police confirmed multiple enforcement actions tied to the gathering, including eight juvenile arrests and 24 curfew violations.

According to police, seven juveniles, ranging in age from 13 to 16, were each charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct. One of those teens, a 15-year-old boy, also had an outstanding warrant.

Another 16-year-old boy faces more serious charges, including three felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, along with a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge and a citation for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.

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Details about the chaos were also captured by witnesses and groups monitoring activity downtown.

FOX 32 Chicago reported that a private security group, the Community Intelligence Unit, observed multiple fights and said one teen was beaten unconscious. The group also reported that bear mace was used at some point and several minors were detained.

Social media posts and police scanner traffic added to the sense of disorder, with unverified reports of multiple assaults, fights inside a nearby subway station and a convenience store being looted. One post also claimed a street vendor was threatened with her own knife. Authorities have not confirmed those accounts.

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The scene was also described by Justin Peters of ChiTown Crime Chasers, who told FOX 32 Chicago he saw hundreds of teens running through the area.

"We saw two to three hundred kids running back and forth, jumping on cars, fighting, and taunting police," Peters told the outlet. He said he and his team also helped a boy who had been beaten unconscious and called for medical assistance.

Peters added that similar incidents have been happening more frequently in recent months, particularly downtown.

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City leaders are already debating changes to Chicago’s curfew ordinance in response to repeated large teen gatherings, some of which have turned violent.

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A proposed update would allow officers to issue a 30-minute warning for crowds to disperse before taking enforcement action. Police would also be required to ask individuals their age and reason for being out before issuing citations.

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Several aldermen have pushed for stronger measures following past incidents that have resulted in injuries and, in some cases, deadly violence.

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As of now, it remains unclear what prompted Wednesday night’s gathering—or whether new policies will be enough to prevent similar scenes in the future.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.