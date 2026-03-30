Viral 'takeover' chaos erupts as teen brawl breaks out, multiple arrests after mall melee caught on video

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Over a dozen teenagers were reportedly taken into custody after video shows a fight breaking out outside a Wisconsin mall over the weekend during a viral "takeover" event.

The incident unfolded after a series of social media posts advertising a "takeover" event at the Bayshore Mall in Glendale went viral, according to WTMJ.

Officers with the Glendale Police Department were already on scene due to reports of a takeover being planned, and authorities were reportedly working alongside mall management to enhance security and provide a larger police presence on the day of the event.

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Despite the increased police presence, hundreds of teens reportedly descended on the mall Sunday afternoon, causing several fights to break out throughout the area.

"We’re just trying to assist in prevention," community leader Vaun Mayes said, according to WTMJ. "There’s been talk online of takeovers here and also at Mayfair. We just want to help security, police, and businesses to alleviate that as best we can."

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One video appears to show a group of youngsters jeering as a fight breaks out outside a Kohl’s department store, with one individual appearing to be shoved through the business’ front doors.

"Oh my God," one witness can be heard shouting as the group of teenagers appeared to shove each other outside the store’s entrance while dozens of spectators film the altercation.

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Another video shows a group of hooded teens running amok throughout the shopping plaza, throwing punches and fleeing from police as authorities attempted to restore order, according to video obtained by WTMJ.

Authorities said 13 individuals were taken into custody on charges ranging from disorderly conduct and battery to resisting an officer, the outlet reported.

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"There’s gotta be something more formal to prevent this entirely — programming, support, hopefully businesses involved," Mayes said, according to WTMJ.

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Bayshore Mall previously posted a reminder to the public regarding its parental guidance policy, which requires anyone under 17 to be accompanied by an adult when visiting the shopping center Friday through Sunday after 3 p.m., according to WTMJ.

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The incident comes as viral "takeover" events publicized on social media are making headlines across the country, with organizers inviting minors to gather in a public area without consulting police or local officials.

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"It’s getting warm, and these are issues that happen all the time," Mayes said, according to WTMJ. "And we just gotta get ahead of it."

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The Glendale Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Jesse Watson contributed to this report.