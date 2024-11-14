Neighborhood terror cuts down Trump, US flags as police hunt for suspect

Police in Utah are searching for a man who cut down and lashed out at Trump flags and American flags in the days following the former President's election win.

Security footage, which has since been distributed by local police, captured the man removing Trump and U.S. flags from four homes in a Logan neighborhood in five separate incidents between Nov. 7 and Nov. 11.

"That's not how you should act as a person," Krystal Uresk, whose home was struck twice, told KSL-TV. "This is other people's property."

Uresk replaced her flag and put up security cameras after her Trump flag was cut down, she said - but the bandit struck again.

"He cut down the other Trump flag that I put up, and then the American flag, which kind of made me really mad," Uresk told the outlet.

Since the second incident, she has replaced her American flag and adorned her home with even more Trump and MAGA flags in defiance.

Three more homeowners about a block south had their flags taken, KSL-TV reported.

"I have mixed feelings because, like, in one sense, it's not really a big deal," Cole Warner told KSL-TV. "It's a flag. It didn't cost that much or whatever. On the other one is it's invasive."

A few houses down from Warner, another resident had her flags taken and her garage door spray-painted with profanities, including a reference to fascism.

Logan Police wrote in a Facebook post that the suspect wears a ski mask, appears to be six feet tall, and has long blond hair. He typically strikes after midnight, police said.