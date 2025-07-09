Blue city resident vows to keep pro-Trump political displays on home despite second shooting attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington state woman plans to install a security system rather than pull down pro-Trump messaging from her windows after her home was struck by bullets over the weekend in what she says was a politically motivated attack.

FOX 13 in Seattle reported that a shooting early Sunday morning left several holes in the Ballard area of the city home’s windows while damaging a pickup truck parked outside.

The woman, who preferred to remain nameless, told the news station the shooter seemed to target political stickers and pictures in the window.

The pictures and stickers included President Donald Trump, a Confederate flag and a sticker that read, "Police Lives Matter."

A red pickup truck with a flag was also damaged when two windows were shattered in the shooting.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for information about the shooting.

FOX 13 spoke to the homeowner, who said this was the second time in two years that her house had been targeted.

The first time the house was shot was on New Year's Eve heading into 2024. During that shooting, she told the station, a bullet flew into a cabinet.

The shutters were closed when the house was shot on Sunday, and the homeowner said it may have helped stop some of the impact from the bullets.

Once the bullets were done flying, the woman said she looked outside and allegedly saw a man walking across the street, the station reported.

Despite this being the second time the house was shot at, the homeowner said she does not have plans to take down the political statements.

Instead, she noted, she plans to have security cameras installed.