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Crime

California man charged with attempted murder after bloody attack outside San Diego 'Trump House'

Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, who lives around the corner from the victim, has been charged with attempted murder

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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'Trump House' owner seriously hurt in California attack Video

'Trump House' owner seriously hurt in California attack

An Escondido man known for a conspicuous pro-Trump display outside his home has been hospitalized in critical condition after an attack nearby, according to local reports. (Credit: ONSCENE.TV)

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FIRST ON FOX: A California man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly critically injuring a man outside an Escondido home known for displays of American flags, pro-Trump messages and other banners, according to local police.

The 32-year-old suspect, Thomas Caleb Butler, is being held in the Vista Detention Facility in San Diego County.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Escondido police officers responded to reports of an assault at the intersection of East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street.

They found an elderly male "suffering from significant injuries" and said that a good Samaritan who intervened had also been hurt, according to authorities.

MAN WEARING INFLATABLE TRUMP COSTUME ATTACKED ON CAMERA AT 'NO KINGS' PROTEST

Police tape outside the Escondido home where an elderly man was critical injured and a good Samaritan hurt after intervening in an apparent attack.

Police tape outside the Escondido home where an elderly man was critically injured and a good Samaritan hurt after intervening in an apparent attack. Police have arrested a 32-year-old man named Thomas Caleb Butler on an attempted murder charge. (onscene.tv)

By the time they arrived, the suspect had fled on foot, police said. However, additional officers found him about a half-mile away. Records show Butler lives around the corner from the victim.

Escondido police did not name the victim, who was hospitalized in critical condition. Public records show the property is owned by a 69-year-old man.

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One investigator gestures to another near evidence markers in the street

Police speak near markers in the street outside an Escondido home where an elderly man was nearly killed Wednesday. (onscene.tv)

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Escondido police at (760) 839-4722 and reference case No. 26004339.

NEIGHBORHOOD TERROR CUTS DOWN TRUMP, US FLAGS AS POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECT

Some neighbors have complained about the displays for years, which tower over the side of the property.

American flags and other pro-Trump banners hang on the side of the property

The American flags and other pro-Trump displays outside the home have led locals to dub it Escondido's "Trump House." (onscene.tv)

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Video taken in the aftermath of the attack shows a man pointing responding officers toward something and then gesturing as though someone was being kicked or stomped.

Police placed evidence markers in the street and photographed the front of the home, near a mailbox and a parked pickup truck with two American flags set up over the bed.

Police officers posted near yellow tape, with American flags in the background

Police man the perimeter after taping off the intersection near where an elderly man was almost killed in an attack Wednesday that led to attempted murder charges for the suspect, 32-year-old Thomas Caleb Butler, of Escondido, California. (onscene.tv)

Just a few feet away, another parked car had its hood propped open.

Another image showed what appeared to be blood at the foot of the driveway between the two vehicles.

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An Escondido police officer moves down the front walkway outside the home

An Escondido police officer moves down the front walkway outside the home where an elderly man was almost killed Wednesday in Southern California. (onscene.tv)

Escondido police did not immediately respond to a request for comment before West Coast business hours Thursday.

A Reddit post in the r/sandiego forum last year showed a man in a folding chair sitting on the sidewalk outside the home, with an American flag in his right hand and the left gesturing in what the poster described as a "Roman salute."

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