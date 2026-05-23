White House on lockdown after apparent shots fired near executive mansion: reports

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The White House is on lockdown after as many as 30 shots were reportedly fired Saturday near the executive mansion.
Correspondents reported hearing multiple shots fired near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
An armed Secret Service agent reacts at the White House in Washington, DC, after gunshots were reportedly heard on May 23, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. Secret Service was heard telling reporters to "get down," before the press were ushered into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the West Wing.
Secret Service agents were seen on the grounds with their weapons drawn.
An armed Secret Service agent seen near the White House in Washington, DC, after gunshots were apparently heard on May 23, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
Hours before the alleged gunfire rang out, President Donald Trump announced the administration was close to finalizing a deal to end the war with Iran, noting he was in the White House Oval Office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.
She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.