White House on lockdown after apparent shots fired near executive mansion: reports

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The White House is on lockdown after as many as 30 shots were reportedly fired Saturday near the executive mansion.

Correspondents reported hearing multiple shots fired near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The U.S. Secret Service was heard telling reporters to "get down," before the press were ushered into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the West Wing.

Secret Service agents were seen on the grounds with their weapons drawn.

Hours before the alleged gunfire rang out, President Donald Trump announced the administration was close to finalizing a deal to end the war with Iran, noting he was in the White House Oval Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.