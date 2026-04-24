Beloved teacher killed as she slept, daughter stabbed in attack as motive remains unclear: DA

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A beloved Southern California elementary school teacher was killed, and her daughter, a nationally recognized mental health advocate, was critically injured after a man allegedly broke into their home and stabbed them as they slept, prosecutors said.

Sergio Meza Fraire, 30, of Burbank, was charged with murder and attempted murder in the April 20 attack on 59-year-old Arti Varma and her 25-year-old daughter, Meera Varma, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Fraire entered the home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. while the victims were asleep. Around 6 a.m., he allegedly went into a bedroom and repeatedly stabbed both women.

Arti Varma, a first grade teacher at Bret Harte Elementary School, later died from her injuries. Her daughter survived and remains hospitalized.

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Meera Varma is a prominent mental health advocate and TEDx speaker who has worked alongside high-profile figures, including Oprah Winfrey, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, according to her personal website.

She was the youngest speaker in TEDxUCLA history and has been invited to the White House to discuss youth mental health. In 2023, she appeared with Winfrey at UCLA to speak about the youth mental health crisis, focusing her work on supporting young people and encouraging open conversations around mental health.

Investigators have said the attack does not appear to have been random, though authorities have not publicly disclosed a possible motive or whether the suspect knew the victims.

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"Detectives do not believe this was a random act; however, they continue to investigate the relationship between the suspect and the victims, as well as motive," Burbank Police Department Lt. Brent Fekety told Fox News Digital.

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"It does not appear the suspect entered with the intent to commit theft."

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Fraire was identified as a suspect after what police described as a comprehensive investigation involving interviews, surveillance review and evidence collection.

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Fraire pleaded not guilty in court and is being held without bail. He is expected to return to court in June as the case moves forward.

"Arti Varma was a deeply beloved elementary school teacher who was senselessly taken from her family and community in an act of horrific violence," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

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"We will take every necessary step to ensure that the defendant is held accountable for this vicious and unprovoked attack."

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If convicted, Fraire could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, prosecutors said. A decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing.