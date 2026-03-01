Trump pledges to 'avenge' fallen US service members as tensions with Iran intensify

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump vowed Sunday to "avenge" the deaths of three U.S. service members killed in action as conflict involving Iran deepens across the Middle East.

"As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," Trump said in a video statement posted on Truth Social.

"Even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives, we pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen."

He added that "sadly, there will likely be more before it ends."

"America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war," Trump said. "Our resolve and likewise that of Israel has never been stronger."

TOMAHAWKS SPEARHEADED US STRIKE ON IRAN — WHY PRESIDENTS REACH FOR THIS MISSILE FIRST

Trump’s remarks, his first public statement since the U.S.-Israel strikes that led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials, set the stage for a broader and potentially prolonged confrontation.

He also offered an assessment of the battlefield damage, saying U.S. forces had struck "hundreds of targets" inside Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defense systems and naval assets.

He added that U.S. military operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The president issued a direct warning to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and military leadership, urging them to surrender in exchange for immunity or face what he described as "certain death."