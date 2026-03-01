Trump’s Iran strike rocks Texas Senate race as Dems demand ‘war powers,’ GOP applauds president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SAN ANTONIO, TX - With hours to go until primary day in Texas, the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran is the latest flashpoint in Lone Star State's high-stakes and combustible Senate showdown.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn and his two primary challengers are rallying around President Donald Trump's decision to launch the attacks, which are now in their second day and resulted in the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Three American military members were also killed in the fighting.

But the two Democrats vying for their party's nomination in a bid to try and flip the long-held Republican seat in right-leaning Texas are condemning the airstrikes on Iran.

This year's Senate showdown in Texas is one of a handful across the country that could determine if Republicans hold their majority in the chamber in the midterm elections. The GOP currently controls the chamber 53-47.

"I think the President did the right thing. It's amazing to me that President Trump is the only president in my lifetime that is willing to take this kind of decisive action in order to stop the halt of terrorism and also radical Islam," Cornyn said Sunday in a Fox News Digital interview.

Cornyn praised the operation, saying "this was well planned and was very decisive." But he added, "There's still a lot more to be done, and unfortunately, Iran still has a lot of ability to inflict casualties on people in the region."

The senator's top primary rival, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, thanked Trump for his "courageous leadership."

Paxton, a MAGA firebrand and longtime Trump supporter who has survived a slew of scandals over the past decade, said in a social media post that "President Trump's Operation Epic Fury is yet another overwhelming and historic military success. Khamenei's been killed and the terroristic regime threatening our troops and nation has been decimated."

Rep. Wesley Hunt, the Army veteran turned MAGA rising star, also praised the president, saying, "Trump did it again. PEACE THROUGH AMERICAN STRENGTH!"

"Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is DEAD, and now the people of Iran have a chance to be free," added Hunt, a West Point graduate who flew Apache helicopters during his Army service who is in his second term representing a safe Republican district in the Houston-area.

Trump, whose clout over the GOP remains immense, has stayed neutral to date in the Republican primary. All three candidates, who have sought the president's endorsement, were in attendance Friday as Trump held an event in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"They're in a little race together," Trump said of Cornyn and Paxton. "You know that, right? A little bit of a race. It's going to be an interesting one, right? They’re both great people, too."

Trump also complimented Hunt, and said that all three contenders were engaged in an "interesting election."

The two major Democrats in the race, progressive firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett and rising Democratic Party star state Rep. James Talarico, are chastising Trump for not seeking congressional approval.

"CONGRESS, not the PRESIDENT, but CONGRESS has the EXCLUSIVE authority to declare war! Speaker Johnson needs to call us in IMMEDIATELY & it is time for the House & the Senate to pass a war powers resolution!" Crockett wrote on social media this weekend.

And Crockett, a vocal Trump critic and foil, asked, "Why is it that this President refuses to even pretend that he cares about following the law?! I’ve been stomping & telling people that this election is life or death!"

Talarico, taking to social media this weekend, emphasized, "No more forever wars."

But he didn't make specific comments about the military strikes during a campaign event Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

Cornyn criticized the Democratic candidates for not supporting the U.S. operation.

"When the President has, in an act of political courage, ordered the U.S. military, along with our ally Israel, to defeat the number one state sponsor of terrorism and to prevent them from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Whose side do they choose? They choose the Iranian side. It's just mind-boggling to me," he argued.

And the senator predicted, "this will continue to be an issue in the midterm elections, because I don't think that's what the American people want, to live in a new world where a nuclear-armed terrorist state can literally terrorize not just the region but the world."