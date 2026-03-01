Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump’s Iran strike rocks Texas Senate race as Dems demand ‘war powers,’ GOP applauds president

Republicans rally around president's decision while Democrats criticize strikes that killed three American troops

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says President Trump ‘did the right thing’ in launching military strikes on Iran Video

GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas says President Trump ‘did the right thing’ in launching military strikes on Iran

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, praised President Trump for ordering the attack on Iran, calling the strikes "very decisive."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SAN ANTONIO, TX - With hours to go until primary day in Texas, the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran is the latest flashpoint in Lone Star State's high-stakes and combustible Senate showdown.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn and his two primary challengers are rallying around President Donald Trump's decision to launch the attacks, which are now in their second day and resulted in the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Three American military members were also killed in the fighting.

But the two Democrats vying for their party's nomination in a bid to try and flip the long-held Republican seat in right-leaning Texas are condemning the airstrikes on Iran.

This year's Senate showdown in Texas is one of a handful across the country that could determine if Republicans hold their majority in the chamber in the midterm elections. The GOP currently controls the chamber 53-47.

A screen grab from a video released on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account shows him making statements regarding combat operations on Iran.

President Donald Trump announced strikes on Iran early Saturday, which eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (President Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I think the President did the right thing. It's amazing to me that President Trump is the only president in my lifetime that is willing to take this kind of decisive action in order to stop the halt of terrorism and also radical Islam," Cornyn said Sunday in a Fox News Digital interview.

Cornyn praised the operation, saying "this was well planned and was very decisive." But he added, "There's still a lot more to be done, and unfortunately, Iran still has a lot of ability to inflict casualties on people in the region."

The senator's top primary rival, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, thanked Trump for his "courageous leadership."

Paxton, a MAGA firebrand and longtime Trump supporter who has survived a slew of scandals over the past decade, said in a social media post that "President Trump's Operation Epic Fury is yet another overwhelming and historic military success. Khamenei's been killed and the terroristic regime threatening our troops and nation has been decimated."

IRAN'S NEAR HALF CENTURY WAR ON AMERICANS

Rep. Wesley Hunt, the Army veteran turned MAGA rising star, also praised the president, saying, "Trump did it again. PEACE THROUGH AMERICAN STRENGTH!"

"Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is DEAD, and now the people of Iran have a chance to be free," added Hunt, a West Point graduate who flew Apache helicopters during his Army service who is in his second term representing a safe Republican district in the Houston-area.

Trump, whose clout over the GOP remains immense, has stayed neutral to date in the Republican primary. All three candidates, who have sought the president's endorsement, were in attendance Friday as Trump held an event in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (L), US President Donald Trump (C), US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (2L), and US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (R) take part in a briefing on energy at the Port of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 27, 2026.

Trump has yet to make an endorsement in the closely-watched primary. (Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"They're in a little race together," Trump said of Cornyn and Paxton. "You know that, right? A little bit of a race. It's going to be an interesting one, right? They’re both great people, too."

Trump also complimented Hunt, and said that all three contenders were engaged in an "interesting election."

DEMS' POTENTIAL 2028 HOPEFULS COME OUT AGAINST US STRIKES ON IRAN

The two major Democrats in the race, progressive firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett and rising Democratic Party star state Rep. James Talarico, are chastising Trump for not seeking congressional approval.

"CONGRESS, not the PRESIDENT, but CONGRESS has the EXCLUSIVE authority to declare war! Speaker Johnson needs to call us in IMMEDIATELY & it is time for the House & the Senate to pass a war powers resolution!" Crockett wrote on social media this weekend.

Fire and smoke rise from an Iranian oil depot

The two Democrats in the race, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico, sound decisively different from their GOP counterparts with regard to the strikes. (Stringer/Getty Images)

And Crockett, a vocal Trump critic and foil, asked, "Why is it that this President refuses to even pretend that he cares about following the law?! I’ve been stomping & telling people that this election is life or death!"

Talarico, taking to social media this weekend, emphasized, "No more forever wars."

But he didn't make specific comments about the military strikes during a campaign event Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cornyn criticized the Democratic candidates for not supporting the U.S. operation.

"When the President has, in an act of political courage, ordered the U.S. military, along with our ally Israel, to defeat the number one state sponsor of terrorism and to prevent them from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Whose side do they choose? They choose the Iranian side. It's just mind-boggling to me," he argued.

And the senator predicted, "this will continue to be an issue in the midterm elections, because I don't think that's what the American people want, to live in a new world where a nuclear-armed terrorist state can literally terrorize not just the region but the world."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue