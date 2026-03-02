Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

Michael Jordan's NASCAR driver makes history with 3rd straight win to start 2026 season

Tyler Reddick held off Shane van Ginsbergen to win at Circuit of the Americas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 2

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick made history on Sunday as he picked up his third straight win to start the 2026 season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Reddick is the first driver to win three consecutive races to start the season. He held off Shane van Gisbergen over the final 20 laps to seal the win. Reddick won at Daytona to begin the year and picked up a victory last week at Atlanta.

Tyler Reddick celebrates

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick celebrates his win with his team members during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 1, 2026.  (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

"It’s one race, but it was so important," Reddick said. "It’s so fitting to get three in a row and make history."

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team came into the year with some momentum after settling a federal antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR. The settlement was considered a major legal victory that secured a franchise-style model and ensured the team would remain in business for the long term.

"I’m proud of the team we put together," Jordan said, crediting co-owner Denny Hamlin as being the "mastermind" behind its racing success.

Michael Jordan celebrates with Tyler Reddick

Michael Jordan, Basketball Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing celebrates with Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Chumba Casino Toyota, after winning his third race in a row to start the 2026 NASCAR season winning the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas on March 1, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"I just put up the money. Denny’s done an incredible job building this team."

Jordan said he planned to be in Phoenix next week to see if Reddick can go 4-for-4.

The clutch performance from Reddick landed him his 11th career victory and his second at the Circuit of the Americas, a track that was built for Formula 1.

Michael Jordan in the pits

23XI Racing's team co-owner Michael Jordan celebrates a final lap by Tyler Reddick during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 1, 2026.  (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

"You see SVG coming back, you get a little nervous, but I think he had him covered the whole day," Jordan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

