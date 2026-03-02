Michael Jordan's NASCAR driver makes history with 3rd straight win to start 2026 season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick made history on Sunday as he picked up his third straight win to start the 2026 season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Reddick is the first driver to win three consecutive races to start the season. He held off Shane van Gisbergen over the final 20 laps to seal the win. Reddick won at Daytona to begin the year and picked up a victory last week at Atlanta.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s one race, but it was so important," Reddick said. "It’s so fitting to get three in a row and make history."

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team came into the year with some momentum after settling a federal antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR. The settlement was considered a major legal victory that secured a franchise-style model and ensured the team would remain in business for the long term.

"I’m proud of the team we put together," Jordan said, crediting co-owner Denny Hamlin as being the "mastermind" behind its racing success.

"I just put up the money. Denny’s done an incredible job building this team."

Jordan said he planned to be in Phoenix next week to see if Reddick can go 4-for-4.

The clutch performance from Reddick landed him his 11th career victory and his second at the Circuit of the Americas, a track that was built for Formula 1.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You see SVG coming back, you get a little nervous, but I think he had him covered the whole day," Jordan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.