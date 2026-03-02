3 US warplanes shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses, pilots bail out in friendly fire incident, CENTCOM says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles were shot down in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait late Sunday during active combat operations tied to Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The aircraft were mistakenly engaged by Kuwaiti air defenses amid a complex battle environment that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones.

All six aircrew members safely ejected, were quickly recovered, and are reported to be in stable condition.

Kuwaiti officials have acknowledged the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

CENTOM said additional details are expected as the review progresses.

