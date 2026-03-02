Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

3 US warplanes shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses, pilots bail out in friendly fire incident, CENTCOM says

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Smoke reported near US embassy in Kuwait Video

Smoke reported near US embassy in Kuwait

Fox News correspondent Stephanie Bennett has the latest on Iranian retaliation strikes across the Middle East on ‘Fox News Live.’ 

Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles were shot down in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait late Sunday during active combat operations tied to Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The aircraft were mistakenly engaged by Kuwaiti air defenses amid a complex battle environment that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones. 

All six aircrew members safely ejected, were quickly recovered, and are reported to be in stable condition.

Kuwaiti officials have acknowledged the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. 

CENTOM said additional details are expected as the review progresses.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

