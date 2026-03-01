Dems' potential 2028 hopefuls come out against US strikes on Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of the top rumored Democratic potential candidates for president in 2028 are showing a united front in opposing U.S. strikes on Iran, with several high-profile figures accusing President Donald Trump of launching an unnecessary and unconstitutional war.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Trump was "dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want."

"Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice," Harris said in a statement Saturday following the joint U.S. and Israeli strikes throughout Iran.

"This is a dangerous and unnecessary gamble with American lives that also jeopardizes stability in the region and our standing in the world," she continued. "What we are witnessing is not strength. It is recklessness dressed up as resolve."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered some of his sharpest criticism during a book tour stop Saturday night in San Francisco, accusing Trump of manufacturing a crisis.

"It stems from weakness masquerading as strength," Newsom said. "He lied to you. So reckless is the only way to describe this."

"He didn’t describe to the American people what the endgame is here," Newsom added. "There wasn’t one. He manufactured it."

Newsom is currently promoting his memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry," with recent and upcoming stops in South Carolina, New Hampshire and Nevada — three key early voting states in the Democratic presidential calendar.

Earlier in the day, Newsom said Iran’s "corrupt and repressive" regime must never obtain nuclear weapons and that the "leadership of Iran must go."

"But that does not justify the President of the United States engaging in an illegal, dangerous war that will risk the lives of our American service members and our friends without justification to the American people," Newsom wrote on X.

California is home to more than half of the roughly 400,000 Iranian immigrants in the United States, including a large community in West Los Angeles often referred to as "Tehrangeles."

DEMOCRATS BUCK PARTY LEADERS TO DEFEND TRUMP'S 'DECISIVE ACTION' ON IRAN

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a leading progressive voice and "Squad" member, accused Trump of dragging Americans into a conflict they did not support.

"The American people are once again dragged into a war they did not want by a president who does not care about the long-term consequences of his actions. This war is unlawful. It is unnecessary. And it will be catastrophic," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"Just this week, Iran and the United States were negotiating key measures that could have staved off war. The President walked away from these discussions and chose war instead," she continued.

"In moments of war, our Constitution is unambiguous: Congress authorizes war. The President does not," she said, pledging to vote "YES on Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie’s War Powers Resolution."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, another Democrat often mentioned as a potential 2028 contender, also criticized the strikes and accused Trump of ignoring Congress.

"No justification, no authorization from Congress, and no clear objective," Pritzker wrote on X.

"Donald Trump is once again sidestepping the Constitution and once again failing to explain why he’s taking us into another war," he continued. "Americans asked for affordable housing and health care, not another potentially endless conflict."

"God protect our troops," Pritzker added.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro focused his criticism on war powers, arguing Trump acted outside constitutional guardrails.

"In our democracy, the American people — through our elected representatives — decide when our nation goes to war," Shapiro said, adding that Trump "acted unilaterally — without Congressional approval."

JONATHAN TURLEY: TRUMP STRIKES IRAN — PRECEDENT AND HISTORY ARE ON HIS SIDE

"Make no mistake, the Iranian regime represses its own people … they must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons," he said. "But that does not justify the President of the United States engaging in an illegal, dangerous war."

Shapiro added that "Congress must use all available power" to prevent further escalation.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also accused Trump of launching a "war of choice."

"The President has launched our nation and our great military into a war of choice, risking American lives and resources, ignoring American law, and endangering our allies and partners," Buttigieg wrote on X. "This nation learned the hard way that an unnecessary war, with no plan for what comes next, can lead to years of chaos and put America in still greater danger."

Buttigieg has been hitting early voting states, stopping in New Hampshire and Nevada in recent weeks to campaign for Democrats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who has been floated as a rising national figure within the party, said he lost friends in Iraq to an illegal war and opposed the strikes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Young working-class kids should not pay the ultimate price for regime change and a war that hasn’t been explained or justified to the American people. We can support the democracy movement and the Iranian people without sending our troops to die," Gallego wrote on X.

Fox News’ Daniel Scully and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.