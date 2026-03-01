Jack Schlossberg, JFK's grandson, defends 'aggressive' posts about Vance's wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg defended targeting Vice President JD Vance's wife in a social media post on "CBS News Sunday Morning."

Schlossberg, the grandson of the late former President John F. Kennedy, was asked by CBS about his social media posts which have been described as "creepy" and polarizing, particularly regarding Vance's wife Usha. In one post, Schlossberg superimposed his face on one of Usha Vance's children.

He denied, however, that he was "crossing a line" by involving the vice president's wife.

"I think what's crossing a line is the propaganda that we see issued every single day by the White House and Vance," Schlossberg replied. "So, what are we going to do, hold back? Hold back on our sense of humor and not tease them, make fun of them back?"

He added, "First of all, I don't think anyone was seriously thinking that I meant that we did actually have a love child! You can point at anything I posted, I will point you back at a president who shares pictures of himself bombing U.S. citizens with fecal matter. This is a new era we're living in."

Schlossberg encouraged other Democrats to "take the gloves off" while attacking the Trump administration, citing attacks against his family as justification.

"My grandmother wasn't elected; my Uncle John wasn't elected. People feel absolute free reign to say whatever they want about them. So, I'm gonna throw it right back at you. Because you know what? The time is not now to hold back, sit on your hands and say, 'Hmm, okay. Well, why don't we just play it safe?' Absolutely not! We're gonna get these people out of here," Schlossberg said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the vice president's office for comment.

Schlossberg is currently running to be the Democratic congressional candidate for New York's 12th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler. He is also among several Democratic figures who have taken a harsher tone when it comes to using social media.

"You need to be aggressive right now to get your message through," Schlossberg said.