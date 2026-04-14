US military kills four alleged narco-terrorists in lethal strike on drug-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific

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The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On April 14, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

"Four male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," SOUTHCOM said.

ALLEGED NARCO-TERRORISTS KILLED AS US FORCES STRIKE SUSPECTED DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN CARIBBEAN

No U.S. military forces were harmed, the command added.

SOUTHCOM did not immediately provide additional details about the identities of those killed or the specific groups involved.

COAST GUARD SEIZES OVER 4,500 POUNDS OF COCAINE WORTH $34M FROM SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORIST VESSEL ON EASTER

The strike came after SOUTHCOM said Monday that it conducted another strike in the Eastern Pacific, killing two individuals believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking.

The U.S. military has carried out dozens of strikes in recent months on suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

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SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.