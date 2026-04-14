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Narco-Terror

US military kills four alleged narco-terrorists in lethal strike on drug-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific

The strike is part of a broader US military campaign that has hit dozens of suspected drug-smuggling vessels in recent months

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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SOUTHCOM conducts lethal strike in eastern Pacific Video

SOUTHCOM conducts lethal strike in eastern Pacific

U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a suspected narco-trafficking vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations, Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

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The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On April 14, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

"Four male narco-terrorists were killed during this action," SOUTHCOM said.

ALLEGED NARCO-TERRORISTS KILLED AS US FORCES STRIKE SUSPECTED DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN CARIBBEAN

strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel

The U.S. military carried out a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four individuals, officials said. (U.S. Southern Command)

No U.S. military forces were harmed, the command added.

SOUTHCOM did not immediately provide additional details about the identities of those killed or the specific groups involved.

COAST GUARD SEIZES OVER 4,500 POUNDS OF COCAINE WORTH $34M FROM SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORIST VESSEL ON EASTER

U.S. forces struck a suspected drug-smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific

U.S. forces struck a suspected drug-smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four alleged narco-traffickers. (U.S. Southern Command)

The strike came after SOUTHCOM said Monday that it conducted another strike in the Eastern Pacific, killing two individuals believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking.

The U.S. military has carried out dozens of strikes in recent months on suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

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strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel

U.S. Southern Command said a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific killed four individuals. (U.S. Southern Command)

SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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