Rogue swimmer arrested after diving into 11-acre Central Park lake in failed attempt to escape NYPD

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A rogue swimmer who tried to evade police in New York City by taking a dip in a Central Park lake was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Officers with the New York Police Department (NYPD) were initially attempting to arrest the man on charges of petty larceny in Harlem, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

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Determined to avoid custody, the 23-year-old suspect fled into nearby Central Park and dove into the Harlem Meer, an 11-acre lake at the northeast end of the park.

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Video captured an NYPD helicopter hovering directly above the lake as the suspect attempted to swim to the opposite shore.

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NYPD divers eventually entered the water, retrieved the swimmer, and placed him under arrest, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition.