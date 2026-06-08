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New York City

Rogue swimmer arrested after diving into 11-acre Central Park lake in failed attempt to escape NYPD

The 23-year-old was initially wanted on petty larceny charges in Harlem before fleeing into the park

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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NYC larceny suspect jumps in lake in failed attempt to evade cops: police Video

NYC larceny suspect jumps in lake in failed attempt to evade cops: police

The 23-year-old suspect jumped into the Harlem Meer in Central Park while fleeing, police say. (WNYW)

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A rogue swimmer who tried to evade police in New York City by taking a dip in a Central Park lake was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Officers with the New York Police Department (NYPD) were initially attempting to arrest the man on charges of petty larceny in Harlem, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

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A view of a lake in Central Park.

A petty larceny suspect is seen from above as police in New York City arrested him after he fled from authorities and jumped into a lake in Central Park, police said. (WNYW)

Determined to avoid custody, the 23-year-old suspect fled into nearby Central Park and dove into the Harlem Meer, an 11-acre lake at the northeast end of the park.

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Police surround a petty larceny suspect in Central Park.

A larceny suspect was arrested Monday after jumping into a lake in Central park while fleeing from authorities, police said. (WNYW)

Video captured an NYPD helicopter hovering directly above the lake as the suspect attempted to swim to the opposite shore.

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NYC larceny suspect jumps in Central Park lake in failed attempt to evade cops, police say Video

NYPD divers eventually entered the water, retrieved the swimmer, and placed him under arrest, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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