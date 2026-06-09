Charlotte train stabbing suspect dodges potential death penalty for now after he's ruled incompetent

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The man accused of killing a young woman on a North Carolina light-rail train has been deemed incompetent to stand trial in his federal case following a mental evaluation.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is charged in the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, 23, while aboard the light-rail Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2025.

Brown is expected to be committed to a special facility under the direction of the U.S. attorney general for treatment aimed at restoring competency. If he is later found competent, the federal case could resume.

Brown could face the death penalty if the federal case proceeds. However, a defendant who is found incompetent cannot be tried or executed while incompetent.

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Brown was federally indicted on a charge of committing an act of violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death.

The hearing comes after a Bureau of Prisons evaluation found on May 7 that Brown was incompetent to stand trial for his state charges.

The finding followed what officials described as a lengthy process that included interviews and a review of medical records.

Brown is accused of murdering Zarutska on the Charlotte train. Surveillance video shows Zarutska entering the train car and sitting down in front of Brown.

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Roughly four minutes later, Brown allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed her three times from behind before departing the train.

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Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.