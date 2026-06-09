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North Carolina

Charlotte train stabbing suspect dodges potential death penalty for now after he's ruled incompetent

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is charged with fatally stabbing Iryna Zarutska, 23, aboard the Lynx Blue Line in August 2025

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Chelsea Torres Fox News
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New video shows stabbing suspect moments after allegedly killing Ukrainian refugee Video

New video shows stabbing suspect moments after allegedly killing Ukrainian refugee

Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro discusses the 'cascading failures' that allowed the brutal Charlotte murder despite suspect Decarlos Brown Jr.'s 14 previous arrests and the ongoing jury selection process for Ryan Routh's upcoming trial.

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The man accused of killing a young woman on a North Carolina light-rail train has been deemed incompetent to stand trial in his federal case following a mental evaluation.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is charged in the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, 23, while aboard the light-rail Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2025. 

Brown is expected to be committed to a special facility under the direction of the U.S. attorney general for treatment aimed at restoring competency. If he is later found competent, the federal case could resume.

Brown could face the death penalty if the federal case proceeds. However, a defendant who is found incompetent cannot be tried or executed while incompetent.

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Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. facing camera in booking photo

Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., 34, was arrested in Mecklenburg County and charged in the Aug. 22, 2025, stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska aboard a Charlotte light-rail train. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Brown was federally indicted on a charge of committing an act of violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death.

The hearing comes after a Bureau of Prisons evaluation found on May 7 that Brown was incompetent to stand trial for his state charges.

The finding followed what officials described as a lengthy process that included interviews and a review of medical records.

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear as a man looms over her during a disturbing attack on a Charlotte, N.C. light rail train. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

Brown is accused of murdering Zarutska on the Charlotte train. Surveillance video shows Zarutska entering the train car and sitting down in front of Brown.

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Roughly four minutes later, Brown allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed her three times from behind before departing the train.

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Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten

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