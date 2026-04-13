Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Pete Hegseth

US military conducts more deadly strikes against vessels of alleged 'narco-terrorists

War Secretary Pete Hegseth retweeted the post as the Trump administration continues strikes against alleged narco-terrorists

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. conducted two deadly strikes on Saturday against "vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," according to U.S. Southern Command.

"Applying total systemic friction on the cartels," a Sunday night post on SOUTHCOM's X account declares.

"On April 11, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted two lethal kinetic strikes on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," the post continued.

COAST GUARD SEIZES OVER 4,500 POUNDS OF COCAINE WORTH $34M FROM SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORIST VESSEL ON EASTER

Francis Donovan

(L/R) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, nominee for Commander of U.S. Southern Command, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, nominee for Director of the National Security Agency, Chief of Central Security Service, and Command of U.S. Cyber Command, testify during a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing on their nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15, 2026. (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

"Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM asserted.

The post noted that one individual survived one of the strikes.

ALLEGED NARCO-TERRORISTS KILLED AS US FORCES STRIKE SUSPECTED DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN CARIBBEAN

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed, and one narco-terrorist survived the first strike. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during the second strike. Following the engagements, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivor. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the post stated.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth shared SOUTHCOM'S post about the strikes on his personal X account.

CARTELS FEAR US RETALIATION AS TRUMP-ERA PRESSURE RESHAPES STRATEGY: 'THEY FEAR THE UNITED STATES'

War Secretary Pete Hegseth

US President Donald Trump, left, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 6, 2026 (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump's administration has controversially carried out scads of such deadly attacks against alleged "narco-terrorists."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue