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Coast Guard

Coast Guard seizes over 4,500 pounds of cocaine worth $34M from suspected narco-terrorist vessel on Easter

Crew of the suspected vessel was spotted throwing contraband overboard off the coast of Manta, Ecuador

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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EXCLUSIVE: Watch a Coast Guard helicopter sniper disable a go-fast drug vessel in interdiction op Video

EXCLUSIVE: Watch a Coast Guard helicopter sniper disable a go-fast drug vessel in interdiction op

Operation Pacific Viper is a joint initiative between the Coast Guard and Navy to combat the influx of drugs into the U.S. (Credit: DHS)

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The U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 4,500 pounds of cocaine worth nearly $34 million from a suspected narco-terrorist vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Easter Sunday, officials said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Coast Guard cutter Escanaba was alerted by a maritime patrol aircraft that the crew of a suspected narco-terrorist vessel was throwing contraband overboard.

The Coast Guard deployed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to investigate the vessel, which was operating off the coast of Manta, Ecuador.

DHS said the Escanaba crew deployed a cutter pursuit boat and recovered more than 4,510 pounds of cocaine.

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Coast Guard crews intercepted a suspected narco-terrorist vessel

Coast Guard crews intercepted a suspected narco-terrorist vessel and seized thousands of pounds of cocaine, officials said. (Department of Homeland Security)

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the recovery was part of Operation Pacific Viper, a Coast Guard counter-drug operation launched in August 2025 in the Eastern Pacific.

"Operation Pacific Viper plays a central part of President Trump’s fight against the cartels at sea, cutting off their ability to make money by trafficking their poison into our country," Mullin said in a statement. "This operation has already seized over 215,000 pounds of cocaine and has arrested over 160 suspected narco-traffickers."

U.S. Coast Guard crews display seized cocaine

U.S. Coast Guard crews display seized cocaine following a counter-drug operation in the Eastern Pacific, officials said. (Department of Homeland Security)

He added, "The brave men and women of the Coast Guard are saving American lives by keeping these deadly drugs out of our communities and off our streets."

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contraband floating in Eastern Pacific

The U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 4,500 pounds of cocaine from a suspected narco-terrorist vessel in the Eastern Pacific, officials said. (Department of Homeland Security)

DHS said the Coast Guard’s efforts to disrupt drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific are a key part of the Trump administration’s initiative to combat narco-terrorism and dismantle transnational criminal organizations.

Through Operation Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard has seized more than 215,000 pounds of cocaine and apprehended more than 160 suspected narco-traffickers.

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U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba

The U.S. Coast Guard seized cocaine valued at nearly $34 million during an operation in the Eastern Pacific, officials said. (U.S. Coast Guard)

According to DHS, the operation included the Coast Guard's largest drug seizure in its history, when it recovered more than 76,000 pounds of illegal drugs in August 2025, valued at $473 million.

The Coast Guard also seized nearly 50,000 pounds of illicit drugs in November 2025, valued at $362 million — the largest amount of cocaine ever seized by a single Coast Guard cutter.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
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