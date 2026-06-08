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Florida

American Airlines flight attendant killed in tourist hot spot as investigators probe suspected boat strike

Kellie Williams, 31, showed injuries consistent with a vessel strike while snorkeling near Hollywood Beach on June 3

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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The body of a woman found on a Florida beach last week has been identified as an American Airlines flight attendant who died after an apparent boat strike while snorkeling, officials said. 

Kellie Melinda Williams’ remains were discovered by two fishermen in the surf near Hollywood Beach around 8 p.m. June 3, according to CBS Miami. 

Authorities reportedly said the 31-year-old flight attendant "showed injuries consistent with a vessel strike," and determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries.

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"Based on the investigation, it appears the deceased was snorkeling/diving in the area of Dr. Von D Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park during the day of June 3," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) said in a previous statement to Fox News Digital. "FWC investigators are working in partnership with Hollywood detectives on this case."

Kellie Melinda Williams

Kellie Melinda Williams was found dead in Hollywood, Florida. (INSTAGRAM /@kellieflower)

FLORIDA MAN DIES AFTER GETTING KNOCKED OFF BOAT, CAUGHT IN PROPELLER

Details regarding the suspected boat involved in Williams’ death or if any suspects have been identified have not been released. Fox News Digital reached out to FWC and Hollywood police for comment. 

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Kellie Williams killed in suspected boat strike

Kellie Melinda Williams was found dead in Hollywood, Florida, from a suspected boat strike. (INSTAGRAM /@kellieflower)

One witness detailed the scene as the pair of fishermen pulled Williams’ body from the water Wednesday night. 

"Two fishermen were fishing right off the beach, and I saw them from my window pulling something, then I saw them drag something onto the shoreline," Emilio Benitez told NBC6 South Florida. "And it turned out to be a lady’s body."

Williams’ parents reportedly told the outlet that their daughter had recently gotten married and moved to Florida, adding that she was an avid snorkeler and "great person." 

Williams was a flight attendant based at Miami International Airport, according to the Miami Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Kellie Williams dies boat strike

Flight attendant Kellie Melinda Williams was killed in a suspected boat strike in Hollywood, Florida. (INSTAGRAM /@kellieflower)

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"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams," the organization wrote in an Instagram post. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

photo shows beach and promenade with palm trees

A woman's body was found washed up on the beach in Hollywood, Florida.  (Julie Deshaies)

Williams’ employer, American Airlines, also expressed the company’s grief upon hearing of her passing.

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"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague," an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues at this time." 

Fox News Digital's Kelsie Cairns and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.

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