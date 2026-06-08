Navy sailor admits killing fellow service member as mother questions missed warning signs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Navy sailor admitted Monday to strangling fellow sailor, 21-year-old Angelina Resendiz, inside his barracks room last year, bringing what her mother described as "peace of mind" while renewing questions from Resendiz’s family and advocates about whether military leaders missed opportunities to intervene before the killing.

Esmi Castle, whose daughter was found dead in a wooded area in Norfolk, about 10 miles from Naval Station Norfolk in June 2025, told Fox News Digital that hearing Jermiah/Jeremiah Copeland admit responsibility in court answered lingering questions about how her daughter died. But she said she believes the killing could have been prevented.

According to USNI News, Copeland pleaded guilty during a general court-martial Monday to the unpremeditated murder of Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Angelina Resendiz, as well as making a false official statement, aggravated assault involving a second victim and indecent recording involving a third victim.

During the hearing, Copeland admitted to strangling Resendiz on May 29, 2025, telling the military judge, "I killed CS3 Resendiz on May 29, 2025 ... I strangled her with my hands," according to USNI News. Although the medical examiner previously ruled Resendiz’s cause of death undetermined, Copeland admitted in court that he strangled her, according to USNI News.

SOLDIER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER FEMALE SERGEANT'S BODY FOUND IN DUMPSTER AT MISSOURI BASE

According to Copeland, Resendiz came to his barracks room on May 29, 2025, where the two drank alcohol and kissed before she became upset after seeing something on his phone. Copeland admitted in court Monday that he strangled Resendiz while trying to keep her from attracting the attention of other sailors.

Under the plea agreement, Copeland faces a minimum of 40 years in prison, a dishonorable discharge from the Navy, forfeiture of all pay and a reduction in rank. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, USNI News reported.

Castle said hearing the admission brought "peace of mind" after more than a year of uncertainty.

ACTIVE-DUTY US AIRMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF MISSING WOMAN ON MILITARY BASE

"Now that I know, I don't have to think about it anymore," she told Fox News Digital.

Still, Castle argued that Navy leadership failed to adequately respond to earlier allegations involving Copeland.

"If they would have dealt with him when he started harming women, he would never have gotten to Angie," she said.

BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS MISSING AND MURDERED UNIT INVESTIGATING ALLEGED MILITARY BASE KILLING

Castle said she believes multiple incidents involving other women should have triggered stronger action before her daughter's death. Court records and prior reporting have described allegations involving other women, though not all allegations resulted in guilty pleas.

"Absolutely, yes," Castle said when asked whether Copeland had a history of harming women. "There were four other women before he harmed Angie in the military."

Before her death, Resendiz was working to advance her Navy career as a culinary specialist and hoped to one day join the service's elite culinary competition team. Castle said her daughter dreamed of eventually cooking for presidents and other world leaders.

GRIEVING MOMS DIG WITH ‘BARE HANDS’ TO UNEARTH THE DARK TRUTH BEHIND THEIR MISSING AND MURDERED CHILDREN

"She was trying to grow," Castle said. "She was doing everything she could to get ready for promotion."

Since her daughter's death, Castle has become an outspoken advocate for military sexual violence victims, arguing that active-duty service members often lack meaningful avenues to seek accountability outside the military justice system.

One of her primary goals is creating a pathway for military sexual assault and violence survivors to pursue claims in civilian courts. Castle said victims are too often left with limited options when allegations are mishandled or ignored within the ranks.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED IN CHEERLEADER'S MURDER 'KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING' DESPITE LATEST CLAIM, MOM SAYS

"There's no justice," Castle said. "Victims are retaliated against. They get transferred. They get moved around."

Castle recently traveled to Washington, D.C., with advocacy groups and other military families pushing for reforms. Through those efforts, she said she has met relatives of service members from multiple branches whose experiences convinced her the problem extends beyond a single case.

"Nothing's changed," Castle said. "We have statutes, and we have policies, and we have procedures that were implemented by Congress to protect service members from this type of violence. And nothing's changed."

CHEER MOM, DAUGHTER DEAD IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE AFTER YEARS-LONG CUSTODY FIGHT: DOCS

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment.

Despite her criticism of the system, Castle said she does not harbor hatred toward Copeland. In fact, after the hearing, she spoke directly with him.

"I thanked him for telling the truth," she said.

Castle also met with Copeland's mother and grandmother, who attended the proceedings.

"We technically have all lost our kids," Castle said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rather than expressing anger, Castle said she hopes Copeland uses the decades ahead of him in prison to change.

"He still can choose better," she said, adding that she told Copeland that even while serving a lengthy prison sentence