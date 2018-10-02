Narco-Terror

Sessions announces Hezbollah financing, narcoterror team after bombshell report
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it is creating a task force to take a fresh look at drug-trafficking and money-laundering operations linked to Hezbollah after an investigative report last month claimed that the Obama administration turned a blind eye to such activities in order to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.
