Maine Democrats decide fate of Senate candidate dogged by explosive allegations and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Maine Democrats decide fate of Senate candidate dogged by explosive allegations

2. Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals

3. Spencer Pratt's mayoral bid comes to stunning end

MAJOR HEADLINES

ALLIES AT ODDS — VP JD Vance addresses US-Israel relationship, whether Iran is trying to 'play' the US. Continue reading …

‘NOT ABOVE THE LAW’ — Tim Walz, Minnesota AG face DOJ criminal referral over alleged fraud scheme. Continue reading …

CALCULATED RISK — Karmelo Anthony stays silent as analysts warn defense faces uphill battle in track meet stabbing trial. Continue reading …

SAFE AND SOUND — US military chopper reportedly goes down, Trump says ‘pilots are fine.’ Continue reading …

DEADLY PURSUIT — Repeat offender on probation allegedly kills father who tracked his stolen truck using GPS. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

GROUNDED — Republicans cheer plan to choke international travel at defiant liberal hubs. Continue reading …

PEWS AND POLITICS — Church cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’. Continue reading …

LEGAL SHOWDOWN — New Jersey Democrats advance bill criminalizing interference with abortion, transgender healthcare. Continue reading …

FLASHPOINT — Judge makes major ruling on Trump’s controversial $100K H-1B visa fee. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

VIEWPOINT PENALTY — Father stunned after school compared son's pro-ICE stickers to burning cross. Continue reading …

GLASS HOUSE — From the Hunter Biden laptop to Kamala Harris edits: the long history of '60 Minutes' controversies. Continue reading …

ELECTORAL AGENDA — Top Republican pushes for reconciliation 3.0 to address affordability. Continue reading …

TWENTY-YEAR WAR — Rosie O'Donnell calls Trump a conman, narcissist and a psychopath in rare public appearance. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: The pressure test awaiting both parties in the 2028 race. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — Democrats must answer who they support if they abandon Israel. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

CHECKERED FLAG — Lewis Hamilton wants a cap on wealth while dating a billionaire and dodging taxes. Continue reading …

LOCKED IN PLACE — New safety recall potentially affects thousands of SUVs. Continue reading …

FULL IMMERSION — Cleveland Browns players publicly baptized in powerful display of faith. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on music milestones and patriotic pursuits. Take the quiz here …

WATCH

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE — When I went to a Catholic church, I felt at home. See video …

RILEY GAINES — There is a death culture of anti-TPUSA protesters. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a preview of the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup and the global stakes behind the tournament’s kickoff. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

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