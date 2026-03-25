Alleged narco-terrorists killed as US forces strike suspected drug-trafficking vessel in Caribbean

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U.S. forces carried out a deadly strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean on March 25, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On March 25, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post shared on X.

US MILITARY CARRIES OUT TARGETED STRIKE ON ALLEGED NARCO-TERRORIST NETWORK IN ECUADOR

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," it said. "Four male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," SOUTHCOM added.

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The strike comes as SOUTHCOM warned it was "applying total systemic friction on the cartels," signaling an escalation in U.S. military efforts to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks operating across key maritime corridors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.