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Narco-Terror

Alleged narco-terrorists killed as US forces strike suspected drug-trafficking vessel in Caribbean

SOUTHCOM says it is 'applying total systemic friction on the cartels' as Joint Task Force Southern Spear targets known trafficking routes

By Emma Bussey Fox News
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SOUTHCOM strikes suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, killing 4 Video

SOUTHCOM strikes suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, killing 4

SOUTHCOM strikes suspected narco-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, kills four in cartel crackdown. (Credit: SOUTHCOM via X)

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U.S. forces carried out a deadly strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean on March 25, killing four alleged narco-terrorists, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On March 25, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post shared on X.

US MILITARY CARRIES OUT TARGETED STRIKE ON ALLEGED NARCO-TERRORIST NETWORK IN ECUADOR

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," it said. "Four male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," SOUTHCOM added.

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The strike comes as SOUTHCOM warned it was "applying total systemic friction on the cartels," signaling an escalation in U.S. military efforts to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks operating across key maritime corridors.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
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