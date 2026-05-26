U.S. military kills alleged narco-terrorist in lethal strike on drug-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific

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The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike Tuesday on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing an alleged narco-terrorist, according to U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"On May 26, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," SOUTHCOM said in a post on X.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the post continued.

The military said one alleged narco-terrorist was killed in the strike and two others survived.

VIDEO CAPTURES US STRIKE ON SUSPECTED NARCO VESSEL IN EASTERN PACIFIC, COAST GUARD SEARCHES FOR 3 SURVIVORS

SOUTHCOM said it immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to begin search-and-rescue operations for the survivors.

No U.S. forces were injured, the military said.

SOUTHCOM did not immediately release additional information about those targeted in the operation.

US MILITARY KILLS 3 IN LATEST STRIKE ON A SUSPECTED DRUG VESSEL IN THE PACIFIC

The U.S. military has carried out multiple strikes in recent months targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling cartel-linked trafficking operations.

Tuesday’s strike followed similar operations earlier this month.

SOUTHCOM said it targeted another vessel in the Eastern Pacific on May 8, killing two male narco-terrorists and leaving one survivor. Days earlier, the military conducted another strike in the Caribbean that killed two suspected traffickers.

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The Eastern Pacific and Caribbean are major corridors for narcotics trafficking, with cartels often using small, fast-moving vessels to transport drugs toward the United States and Central America.

SOUTHCOM oversees military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions focused on disrupting drug trafficking networks tied to organized crime groups.