Woman killed by flying restaurant umbrella in freak accident at South Carolina lakeside restaurant

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A freak accident involving a restaurant umbrella in a small South Carolina lake town led to a woman's death over the weekend, according to local authorities.

Dana Weinger, 56, was enjoying a night out at Driftwood Grill Home of the Lazy Gator at Lake Marion in Summerton, South Carolina, with her husband and other family members Saturday night when a gust of wind dislodged an umbrella, turning it into a projectile.

The umbrella struck Weinger in the neck, severing her carotid artery, Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley told WIS 10.

Local EMS workers responded to the scene, where Weinger was found unresponsive. She died at the scene.

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Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell described the accident in an interview with KTVB.

"This is not an everyday occurrence," Blackwell reportedly said. "This is just one of those tragic things that happen."

"It was a strong, strong wind, like a microburst that came through and knocked not just the umbrella, it knocked all of the furniture and other debris came onto where they were sitting," she continued.

Blackwell described Weinger's husband as "emotional."

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"It was very emotional for him, and I spoke with the owners of the restaurant, and they say all the family members were gathered there as well," Blackwell said. "They were there eating, dining, they had a large crowd."

The Driftwood Grill offered condolences and expressed gratitude to first responders on its Facebook page.

"Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic incident during last night’s sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion," the restaurant said Sunday morning.

"This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved," the post continued. Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

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"We are grateful for the emergency personnel and community members who responded and assisted during the situation," the post finished. "Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers."

The restaurant is also coordinating with local officials to offer grief counselors to staff and members of the community, according to a later Facebook post.