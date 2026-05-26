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Missing Persons

Utah father charged with abducting 2 infant sons may have fled to Mexico, police say: 'Seriously depressed'

Dane Stephen Richman had allegedly been selling possessions and abandoned his home before disappearing with the boys

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A pair of Utah siblings believed to have been abducted by their father, whom authorities described as "seriously depressed," and possibly taken to Mexico faces imminent danger, police said.

Saratoga Springs police were looking for Dane Stephen Richman, 46, as well as 1-year-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman.

Investigators said Richman had just quit his job, was having financial troubles and was in a custody dispute with his wife over the children. He may have been planning the abduction for weeks, authorities said, the Deseret News reported.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert over the weekend, saying the two boys were in danger and were taken by their father.

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Dane Stephen Richman, 46, and his two sons: 1-year-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman

Dane Stephen Richman, 46, allegedly abducted his two sons: 1-year-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman. He is being sought by Utah authorities. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

"THERE IS CONCERN FOR THE SAFETY AND WELL BEING OF THE CHILDREN AS THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN SERIOUSLY DEPRESSED, SELLING POSSESSIONS, FACING FINANCIAL STRESS, AND ABANDONED HIS HOME," the alert states.

Richman was charged Sunday with two counts of custodial interference, a third-degree felony. He picked the children up from their mother in Washington state on May 16 for his scheduled visitation time, the newspaper reported, noting that authorities initially said the abduction occurred in Saratoga Springs.

On Friday, the mother called the Saratoga Springs Police Department after Richman failed to appear at a scheduled deposition hearing.

Richman had apparently emailed his attorney that morning saying he no longer needed her services and wouldn’t be attending the scheduled hearing, according to charging documents cited by the newspaper.

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Pictured is Dane Stephen Richman, 46, with his 1-year-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman. He is being sought by Utah authorities.

Dane Stephen Richman, 46, allegedly abducted his two sons: 1-year-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman. He is being sought by Utah authorities, who believe he may have traveled to Mexico, via the southern border. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

Richman's home appeared to be vacant when police visited, authorities said.

"Given Dane’s financial situation as well as the fact that he appears to have abandoned his house to foreclosure, it seems that Dane has possibly been planning this attempt to kidnap the children several days if not multiple weeks in advance," investigators wrote in the court documents.

On May 18, Richman’s 2025 Toyota Camry had some service done in Carlsbad, California, about 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

Images taken from surveillance cameras identified Richman in Southern California, the report states.

National Guard officers inspecting cars at San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana

Richman’s 2025 Toyota Camry was in Carlsbad, Calif., May 18, which is roughly 50 miles from the southern border. (Francisco Vega/Getty Images, File)

On Sunday, a warrant was issued for Richman's arrest.

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Police said they are in the process of having the Amber Alert shared throughout Mexico.

Anyone with information on Richman's whereabouts is urged to call the Utah County Sheriff's Office at 801-798-5600, or dial 911.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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