US military kills 3 in latest strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Pacific

Friday's strike was the 4th announced by SOUTHCOM this week

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
U.S. Southern Command carried out lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, bringing the total death toll of the administration’s maritime drug crackdown to at least 145 since early September.

The U.S. military says it killed another three alleged narco-terrorists in its latest strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Pacific. 

U.S. Southern Command announced that the strike against the "vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations" was carried out Friday at the direction of commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan. It's the fourth such strike announced by SOUTHCOM this week.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM said on X. "Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed." 

The U.S. has now carried out at least 42 strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels, killing 147 people in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

US KILLS 11 IN 3 STRIKES ON ALLEGED DRUG-RUNNING BOATS

Lethal kinetic strike in black and white unclassified footage

Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducts a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel linked to Designated Terrorist Organizations in the Eastern Pacific on Feb. 20 to disrupt narco-trafficking operations, killing 3 male narco-terrorists with no U.S. forces injured. (@Southcom / X)

SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions focused on disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests. 

Earlier this week, SOUTHCOM said it carried out three strikes in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, killing 11. 

US MILITARY LAUNCHES DEADLY STRIKE ON DRUG-TRAFFICKING VESSEL IN THE PACIFIC, LEAVING 2 DEAD AND 1 SURVIVOR

narco-terrorism

The Pentagon says it carried out three strikes against suspected narco-terrorist vessels on Monday. (Pentagon)

"Eleven male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions, 4 on the first vessel in the Eastern Pacific, 4 on the second vessel in the Eastern Pacific, and 3 on the third vessel in the Caribbean," it said.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth salutes

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently said some cartel drug traffickers operating in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility have halted narcotics activity following recent U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

No American forces were harmed in those operations either, according to the command.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
