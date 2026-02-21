US military kills 3 in latest strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Pacific

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. military says it killed another three alleged narco-terrorists in its latest strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Pacific.

U.S. Southern Command announced that the strike against the "vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations" was carried out Friday at the direction of commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan. It's the fourth such strike announced by SOUTHCOM this week.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM said on X. "Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed."

The U.S. has now carried out at least 42 strikes on alleged drug-smuggling vessels, killing 147 people in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions focused on disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

Earlier this week, SOUTHCOM said it carried out three strikes in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, killing 11.

"Eleven male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions, 4 on the first vessel in the Eastern Pacific, 4 on the second vessel in the Eastern Pacific, and 3 on the third vessel in the Caribbean," it said.

No American forces were harmed in those operations either, according to the command.

