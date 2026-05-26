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In Court

'Tesla Road Rage Driver' sentenced to seven years in prison after attacking mother and daughter in Hawaii

Nathaniel Radimak was charged after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old and her mother during a parking dispute

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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A man dubbed the "Tesla Road Rage Driver" was sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with a violent road rage attack in Hawaii.

Nathaniel Radimak was sentenced Thursday in connection with a 2025 attack involving a mother and her 18-year-old daughter in Honolulu.

Radimak, who has prior convictions tied to road rage attacks against motorists, acknowledged his actions during sentencing.

"I take accountability. I just feel bad about it," Radimak said, according to Hawaii News Now. "It shouldn’t have happened, but I really need a certain kind of treatment that is being prolonged and farther away. It’s not helping me, but I take accountability."

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Nathaniel Walter Radimak standing in a courtroom

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 39, was convicted of attacking several female drivers on Southern California roads. (Fox News)

Radimak was charged with one count of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and two counts of third-degree assault. He pleaded no contest earlier this year.

Judge Clarissa Malinao said during sentencing that Radimak had failed to seek necessary medical care and continued using illegal substances while on parole for previous convictions.

"His history of violence is propensity for violence, and defendant’s voluntary intoxication and discontinuation of medication increase the risk of his dangerousness to self and to the public," Malinao said. "These findings also demonstrate and reinforce that the defendant is indeed a danger to the safety of the public."

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Nathaniel Walter Radimak standing near a Tesla vehicle

Nathaniel Walter Radimak is identified by police as a driver involved in road rage incidents while driving a Tesla in California. (California Highway Patrol)

Radimak, 39, was charged after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman and her 35-year-old mother during an incident on May 7, 2025, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said the teen was parking downtown when she saw a gray Tesla drive past her.

The two allegedly exchanged words before Radimak got out of the vehicle and assaulted both victims before fleeing the scene, police said. Authorities said he was driving a 2022 gray Tesla with Oregon license plates.

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Honolulu police officers standing on a street in Chinatown at night

Honolulu police arrested Nathaniel Radimak following a reported road rage assault involving a mother and daughter.

Radimak was arrested by Honolulu police the following day.

The arrest came just months after Radimak was released from prison after serving less than a year of a five-year sentence tied to a series of violent road rage attacks in Southern California.

He was sentenced in 2023 after pleading guilty to assault, vandalism, elder abuse and making criminal threats.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Radimak was known for driving a Tesla and using a pipe to attack the vehicles of his victims, including multiple women.

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The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation previously said Radimak received 424 days of credit for time served while awaiting sentencing in the earlier case.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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