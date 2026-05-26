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Illegal Immigrants

Illegal alien charged with killing 4 young people in wrong-way DUI crash on Oklahoma highway

Michael Rosario-Cruz, 27, is the subject of an ICE detainer request after being booked on multiple charges

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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An illegal alien is charged with killing four people after allegedly driving while intoxicated the wrong way on a highway before striking another vehicle, Oklahoma authorities said Tuesday.

Michael Rosario-Cruz, 27, was released from a hospital and booked into the Canadian County Jail on a slew of charges, including four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of DUI causing great bodily injury, transporting an open container, firearm possession, carrying firearms while under the influence and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

Rosario-Cruz was driving early Friday westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Canadian County, when he struck another vehicle head-on, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

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Michael Rosario-Cruz, 27, seen on police camaera

Michael Rosario-Cruz, 27, is accused of killing four people while driving on the wrong side of the road and intoxicated. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

All four people in the struck vehicle, which caught fire, were killed. They ranged in age from 18 to 20, authorities said. The victims were identified as Kiercey Hickson, 20, Quincy Jones, 19, and Haliegh Salazar and Brad Palmer, both 18.

"Driving impaired is a reckless, life-changing decision," the Highway Patrol said in a social media post announcing the charges. "The loss of these young lives will have a lasting impact on countless family members, friends, and communities."

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital that Rosario-Cruz is the subject of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer request, meaning ICE has asked to be notified when he is released from custody so they can arrest him and begin deportation proceedings.

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Michael Rosario-Cruz mugshot and an ICE badge.

Michael Rosario-Cruz, 27, is the subject of an ICE detainer request, authorities said. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

It was not clear when Rosario-Cruz entered the U.S., nor his country of origin.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The four victims were recently remembered at a vigil at El Reno High School, where three of them had recently graduated, News9 reported.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers standing in uniform

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital that Rosario-Cruz is the subject of an ICE detainer request. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Nancy Salsman, a retired teacher, said three of the victims were once students in her second-grade classroom.

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"You just make that connection that never goes away," she told the news outlet. "They’re always your kids. And when something like this happens we come together."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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