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True Crime

DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in grisly 33-year-old cold case investigators never gave up on

Albert 'Buddy' Zigler, 70, allegedly confessed to beating Randy Gail Sperino and dumping her body in a field

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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For more than three decades, the murder of Randy Gail Sperino haunted investigators in southern Illinois — a cold case centered on a young woman beaten to death and left in a rural field while her killer seemingly vanished without a trace.

Investigators spent decades chasing leads and revisiting evidence, but the case remained unsolved.

Now, prosecutors say a breakthrough in forensic genealogy and decades-old DNA evidence finally cracked the case wide open.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced first-degree murder charges Tuesday against Albert L. "Buddy" Zigler, 70, of Caseyville, in connection with Sperino’s 1993 killing, calling the arrest "an important step toward justice in a case that has remained unresolved for more than three decades."

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Mugshot photos of Albert Buddy Zigler after arrest in decades-old Illinois murder case

Booking photos of Albert "Buddy" Zigler, who was charged in the 1993 killing of Randy Gail Sperino after Illinois investigators used advanced DNA technology to solve the cold case. (Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)

"While nothing can erase the pain experienced by Miss Sperino’s loved ones, we hope this development provides some answers after so many years," Haine said in a statement.

Authorities say Sperino, 34, was found dead Nov. 9, 1993, in a field in unincorporated Granite City after suffering what court records describe as "massive blunt force trauma to the head."

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Photo of Randy Gail Sperino, victim in 1993 Illinois cold case murder

Randy Gail Sperino was 34 years old when she was killed in rural Granite City, Illinois, in 1993. (Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)

For years, investigators chased leads, re-interviewed witnesses and repeatedly tested DNA evidence recovered during the original investigation, but the case remained unsolved.

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That changed when investigators turned to forensic genealogical DNA, an advanced investigative technique that traces family connections through genetic evidence.

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Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine speaks during Illinois cold case murder press conference

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announces murder charges in the 1993 cold case killing of Randy Gail Sperino. (Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)

"This case demonstrates the extraordinary value of modern investigative tools such as forensic genealogical DNA," Haine said. "Advances in technology and science are creating opportunities to solve cases that, years ago, might never have been solved."

According to Haine, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor recognized the potential of forensic genealogy years before the technology became mainstream in cold case investigations.

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Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor speaks at press conference about Illinois cold case investigation

Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor discusses the forensic genealogy investigation that led to an arrest in the 1993 killing of Randy Gail Sperino. (Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)

"Seven years ago, Sheriff Connor had the foresight to know that a new investigative tool, even though it was just emerging, might be able to provide a breakthrough in this investigation," Haine said. "The sheriff and his investigators never wavered in seeking justice in this case."

Haine credited generations of investigators for refusing to let the case go cold for good.

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Wes Sperino speaks during press conference after arrest in mother’s Illinois cold case murder

Wes Sperino, son of victim Randy Gail Sperino, speaks after investigators announced an arrest in his mother’s 1993 killing. (Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)

"These tools are only effective because of the dedication, persistence, and professionalism of investigators who are willing to revisit evidence, follow leads, knock on doors, conduct interviews and continue pursuing the truth, no matter how much time has passed," he said.

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Court documents allege Zigler later admitted to investigators that he picked Sperino up in Granite City, beat her with a metal bat or steel pipe at his residence and dumped her body in a field.

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Zigler has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder alleging he intentionally beat Sperino with a bludgeon, causing her death. Prosecutors are seeking to keep Zigler behind bars pending trial, arguing the charges involve a violent and non-probationable offense.

An arrest warrant filed in Madison County Circuit Court shows Zigler remains in custody.

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At an initial court appearance Tuesday, Associate Judge James Hackett appointed a public defender to represent Zigler and scheduled a detention hearing for Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Madison County Sheriff's Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.

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