Murder-suicide probe underway after alleged Tom Selleck impersonator scam targeted woman

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Investigators are revealing more to the story in a tragic case where an elderly couple — linked to a Tom Selleck romance scam — were found dead in their California home.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the deaths of 80-year-old Donald Whitaker and 79-year-old Karen Whitaker on May 15 are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Deputies say Karen Whitaker was a victim of financial elder abuse.

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A close friend to the couple confirmed to Fox News Digital, that someone posing as famous actor Selleck took advantage of Karen and conned her into forking over hundreds of dollars over a period of time.

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In a Facebook post following the deaths of her parents, Rachel Whitaker Maw said in part, "You were so loved and will be missed dearly by so many."

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In another post she said in part, "It has been overwhelming and devastating, but we are taking it one moment at a time."

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The sheriff's office said, "Currently, there is no evidence to indicate that the unknown suspect(s) who were involved in the financial abuse are directly involved in the couple’s death."

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"At this time, the Riverside Sheriff’s homicide investigators continue to investigate and exhaust all leads in this homicide," RCSO said.

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The agency went on to say, "Homicide investigators are still actively investigating the incident and will complete a thorough investigation before releasing a final disposition."

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Riverside Sheriff's homicide investigators confirmed there is no threat to the public following the deaths.