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California

Murder-suicide probe underway after alleged Tom Selleck impersonator scam targeted woman

A close friend confirmed someone posing as the famous actor conned Karen Whitaker

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Family of 4 killed in Texas murder-suicide Video

Family of 4 killed in Texas murder-suicide

A wealthy restaurateur is accused of killing his pregnant wife and their two children in a Texas murder-suicide. (KRIV)

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Investigators are revealing more to the story in a tragic case where an elderly couple — linked to a Tom Selleck romance scam — were found dead in their California home.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the deaths of 80-year-old Donald Whitaker and 79-year-old Karen Whitaker on May 15 are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Deputies say Karen Whitaker was a victim of financial elder abuse.

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Karen Whitaker seen standing for a photo

Karen Whitaker was a volunteer within the East Valley Republican Women Patriots in California. (Joy Miedecke)

A close friend to the couple confirmed to Fox News Digital, that someone posing as famous actor Selleck took advantage of Karen and conned her into forking over hundreds of dollars over a period of time.

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In a Facebook post following the deaths of her parents, Rachel Whitaker Maw said in part, "You were so loved and will be missed dearly by so many."

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In another post she said in part, "It has been overwhelming and devastating, but we are taking it one moment at a time."

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Donald and Karen Whitaker sitting at a table

Donald and Karen Whitaker were found dead in their California home Friday, May 15. (Joy Meidecke)

The sheriff's office said, "Currently, there is no evidence to indicate that the unknown suspect(s) who were involved in the financial abuse are directly involved in the couple’s death."

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"At this time, the Riverside Sheriff’s homicide investigators continue to investigate and exhaust all leads in this homicide," RCSO said.

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The agency went on to say, "Homicide investigators are still actively investigating the incident and will complete a thorough investigation before releasing a final disposition."

Karen Whitaker standing with Charlie Kirk

Karen Whitaker seen standing with Charlie Kirk. (Joy Miedecke)

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Riverside Sheriff's homicide investigators confirmed there is no threat to the public following the deaths.

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