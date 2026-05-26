Terrified residents in crime-plagued blue city throw up giant barricades to stop chaos

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Frustrated Seattle residents living near the city’s troubled Aurora Avenue corridor are taking public safety into their own hands after a violent weekend shootout rattled neighborhoods already plagued by prostitution, trafficking and recurring gun violence.

Neighbors told Fox 13 Seattle they have started erecting makeshift barricades on residential streets after repeated pleas to city leaders and police for stronger enforcement allegedly went unanswered.

The growing outrage follows an early-morning shootout Saturday near Aurora Avenue North and North 98th Street, where Seattle Police responded after reports of more than 30 gunshots fired.

Surveillance video obtained by Fox 13 Seattle showed men ducking behind vehicles and exchanging gunfire in the street as bullets ripped through the neighborhood.

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Police later recovered roughly 40 shell casings scattered across both sides of Aurora Avenue. Nearby homes, buildings and vehicles were struck by gunfire, according to Fox 13.

"Who the heck are these guys, you know? Who think they can just shoot up the neighborhood," Rudy Pantoja, who works for the owner of a nearby property damaged in the shooting, told Fox 13 Seattle. "It’s insane, it’s unacceptable and it’s wrong and the mayor needs to step up to the plate."

Residents say the area has become increasingly dangerous in recent months, with many reporting near-nightly gunfire and criminal activity spilling from Aurora Avenue into surrounding neighborhoods.

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"My wife and I have been shocked," one resident told the outlet. "We could’ve lost our son. Thank God he’s alright."

Neighbors say prostitution and trafficking activity along Aurora Avenue are fueling much of the violence, with pimps and johns regularly circling residential blocks late into the night.

"We have nightly prostitution, we have the gun violence that is coming along with it," another resident said.

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Anger toward city leadership has continued to grow, with several residents telling Fox 13 they feel abandoned by Seattle officials despite repeated complaints to the mayor’s office, city council and police department.

"What we’ve gotten is a lot of nothing," one neighbor said. "It’s terrifying to live here, and it’s even more terrifying that the city is absolutely doing nothing to protect the citizens in this neighborhood."

Some residents have since responded by installing homemade barriers intended to block traffic and discourage criminal activity from moving into neighborhood streets. After initial barricades were vandalized, neighbors rebuilt them with stronger reinforcements. Nearby, a handwritten chalk message reads: "No Gunfire."

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"We’re just afraid that a neighbor is going to have to die before the city will do something," another resident said.

Seattle-based conservative radio host and commentator Jason Rantz said the neighborhood response reflects broader frustration with city leadership and public safety policies.

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"It’s sad that things have gotten so bad that residents have to set up blockades," Rantz told Fox News Digital. "It’s sadder that they will be coming down, courtesy of the city."

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"The violence and sex trafficking on Aurora is not new," he continued. "And the city has had well over a decade to attack the crisis, but they refuse. It’s too hard to them. They don’t have enough police, and there’s zero appetite to meaningfully punish criminals, still."

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"This will continue to be a crisis and nothing will change until the city actually wants to change things," Rantz added. "Or until voters finally remove the people who created this mess."

Residents are also calling on officials to aggressively enforce Seattle’s "SOAP" ordinance, short for "Stay Out of Areas of Prostitution," a law passed in 2024 intended to combat sex trafficking and related crime along the Aurora corridor.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Seattle Police Department and Mayor Katherine Barrett Wilson’s office for comment.

In a statement previously provided to Fox 13 Seattle, the mayor’s office described the violence as "deeply unsettling" and said city officials recently met with concerned residents.

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The city said Seattle Police would increase late-night and early-morning patrols in the area and deploy the department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit along Aurora Avenue.

Officials added that "long-term public safety also means supporting community-led solutions, addressing chronic issues that contribute to violence, and making sure residents feel heard and supported."