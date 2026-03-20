Video captures US strike on suspected narco vessel in Eastern Pacific, Coast Guard searches for 3 survivors

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U.S. forces carried out a lethal strike on a vessel allegedly tied to designated terrorist organizations in the Eastern Pacific, targeting what officials say was an active narco-trafficking operation, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) confirmed.

SOUTHCOM Cmdr. Gen. Francis L. Donovan ordered the strike by Joint Task Force Southern Spear after intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific.

It was also allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

Low-profile vessels, often called "narco subs," are designed to evade detection and are often used to move drugs from South America to Central America or Mexico.

US FORCES STRIKE VESSEL ALLEGEDLY TIED TO NARCO-TERROR GROUP KILLING 2 AS CREWS SEARCH FOR LONE SURVIVOR

Three suspected narco-terrorists survived the strike, and USSOUTHCOM said it immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the search and rescue system for the survivors.

It is unclear how many people died in the attack. No U.S. military forces were harmed, according to officials.

US FORCES KILL TWO SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN EASTERN PACIFIC LETHAL STRIKE OPERATION

The strike comes weeks after the Pentagon carried out a lethal strike on a vessel allegedly carrying suspected narco-traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, killing six people on board.

The March 8 strike was also ordered by Donovan, who took over SOUTHCOM in January.

Six men on the ship were killed, but no U.S. forces died in the attack.

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At least 156 people have been killed in alleged drug smuggling ship strikes ordered by the Trump administration, according to The New York Times.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.