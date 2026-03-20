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U.S. Defense & Military Politics

Video captures US strike on suspected narco vessel in Eastern Pacific, Coast Guard searches for 3 survivors

USSOUTHCOM confirmed the strike was ordered by Gen Francis L Donovan after intelligence placed the vessel on known drug smuggling routes

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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SOUTHCOM strike hits alleged narco-terror vessel in Eastern Pacific, 3 survivors rescued Video

SOUTHCOM strike hits alleged narco-terror vessel in Eastern Pacific, 3 survivors rescued

U.S. Southern Command said it conducted another lethal kinetic strike on March 19 against a "low-profile vessel" that was "transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

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U.S. forces carried out a lethal strike on a vessel allegedly tied to designated terrorist organizations in the Eastern Pacific, targeting what officials say was an active narco-trafficking operation, U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) confirmed.

SOUTHCOM Cmdr. Gen. Francis L. Donovan ordered the strike by Joint Task Force Southern Spear after intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific.

It was also allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking operations

Low-profile vessels, often called "narco subs," are designed to evade detection and are often used to move drugs from South America to Central America or Mexico.

US FORCES STRIKE VESSEL ALLEGEDLY TIED TO NARCO-TERROR GROUP KILLING 2 AS CREWS SEARCH FOR LONE SURVIVOR

Boat traveling in sea

Video showed the boat traveling before the strike. (U.S. Southern Command)

Three suspected narco-terrorists survived the strike, and USSOUTHCOM said it immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the search and rescue system for the survivors. 

It is unclear how many people died in the attack. No U.S. military forces were harmed, according to officials.

Boat during strike

Video showed a bright flash during the kinetic strike. (U.S. Southern Command)

US FORCES KILL TWO SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORISTS IN EASTERN PACIFIC LETHAL STRIKE OPERATION

The strike comes weeks after the Pentagon carried out a lethal strike on a vessel allegedly carrying suspected narco-traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, killing six people on board.

The March 8 strike was also ordered by Donovan, who took over SOUTHCOM in January.

Six men on the ship were killed, but no U.S. forces died in the attack.

Boat after strike

Video showed the boat after the strike. (U.S. Southern Command)

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At least 156 people have been killed in alleged drug smuggling ship strikes ordered by the Trump administration, according to The New York Times.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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