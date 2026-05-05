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US Navy

Three suspected narco-terrorists killed in US military strike on drug-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific

The Tuesday operation targeted a vessel transiting known narco-trafficking routes, with no U.S. forces harmed

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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US military strike kills 3 suspected narco-terrorists in Eastern Pacific Video

US military strike kills 3 suspected narco-terrorists in Eastern Pacific

U.S. Southern Command said a military strike in the Eastern Pacific killed three suspected narco-terrorists operating along known drug trafficking routes. (Credit: @Southcom via X)

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U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Tuesday that the U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three suspected narco-terrorists.

The strike, which was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, targeted a vessel that was operating along known narco-trafficking corridors and engaged in narco-trafficking activity. 

No U.S. service members were injured in the operation, according to SOUTHCOM.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the command wrote on X. "Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed."

US MILITARY KILLS 3 IN LATEST STRIKE ON A SUSPECTED DRUG VESSEL IN THE PACIFIC

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Tuesday it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three suspected narco-terrorists.

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Tuesday that the U.S. military carried out a lethal strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three suspected narco-terrorists. (@Southcom via X)

SOUTHCOM did not immediately release further information about those killed.

The U.S. military has carried out numerous strikes in recent months on suspected drug-smuggling vessels as part of a broader campaign to dismantle cartel-linked trafficking operations.

The announcement comes a day after SOUTHCOM said it conducted a similar strike in the Caribbean on Monday, killing two suspected drug traffickers.

US KILLS 2 MORE SUSPECTED DRUG TRAFFICKERS IN BOAT STRIKE

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Tuesday it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three suspected narco-terrorists.

The strike, which was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, targeted a vessel that was operating along known narco-trafficking corridors and engaged in narco-trafficking activity.  (@Southcom via X)

Earlier, on April 24, SOUTHCOM carried out a lethal strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing two suspected narco-terrorists.

That strike followed less than a week after SOUTHCOM said it conducted an operation in the Caribbean, killing three suspected narco-terrorists.

US MILITARY LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER AUTONOMOUS WARFARE COMMAND TO DEPLOY UNMANNED SYSTEMS ACROSS LATIN AMERICA

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Tuesday it carried out a lethal strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three suspected narco-terrorists.

No U.S. service members were injured in the operation, according to SOUTHCOM. (@Southcom via X)

SOUTHCOM is responsible for military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, including counter-narcotics missions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks that threaten U.S. interests.

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The Eastern Pacific remains a key corridor for narcotics trafficking, with cartels often using small, fast-moving vessels to transport drugs toward the U.S. and Central America.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz, Michael Sinkewicz, Alex Nitzberg and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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